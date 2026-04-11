Woodend Summer Solstice - A Day of Light, Movement & Connection

About this event
Manchester Rd, Mossley, Ashton-under-Lyne OL5 9RR, UK
A gentle and energising start to the day.
Welcome from 8.45am
Join us at Woodend Mill by the River Tame to welcome the longest day with movement, nature and quiet reflection. This immersive morning session includes yoga, grounding in nature, breath and sound, and a guided solstice reset.
Perfect if you’re looking to begin the day feeling calm, connected and re-energised.
A slower, deeper experience as the day softens into dusk.
This immersive evening session includes restorative movement, a deeply relaxing sound bath and a shared “drumming down the light” as the sun sets.
A powerful and memorable way to close the longest day of the year.
Join us for a relaxed, long-table lunch in the green space.
A simple, nourishing selection of seasonal, natural, plant-based foods designed to refresh and restore.
Perfect as a pause between sessions or as part of your day at Woodend Mill.
A relaxed and playful session for families, up to 2 adults & 3 children per ticket
Led by experienced facilitators, this gentle session includes light movement, nature-based activities and creative play in the green space.
A lovely way for children and adults to experience the day together.
£
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