Yate Rugby Club x Bristol Bears Foundation Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Signed Bristol Bears Ball - Kindly donated by the Bristol Bears Foundation
Starting bid
A signed Bristol Bears Womens Shirt from the 24/25 season - Kindly donated by the Bristol Bears Foundation
Starting bid
2x Bristol Bears Home Game Tickets redeemable at any home game in the 26/27 season - kindly donated by the Bristol Bears Foundation
Starting bid
2x Bristol City Football Home Game Tickets redeemable for the 2026 season - kindly donated by the Bristol Bears Foundation
Starting bid
Meal voucher for 2 at the Pieminister restaurant in Broad Quay, Bristol - Kindly donated by the Bristol Bears Foundation
Starting bid
£100 Slater Menswear Voucher - Instore at their Union Street location or online - Kindly donated by the Bristol Bears Foundation
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!