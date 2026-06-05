Yate Rugby Club
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Yate Rugby Club

About this event

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Yate Rugby Club x Bristol Bears Foundation Silent Auction

Bristol Bears Signed Ball item
Bristol Bears Signed Ball
£60

Starting bid

Signed Bristol Bears Ball - Kindly donated by the Bristol Bears Foundation

24/25 Signed Bristol Bears Womens Shirt item
24/25 Signed Bristol Bears Womens Shirt
£60

Starting bid

A signed Bristol Bears Womens Shirt from the 24/25 season - Kindly donated by the Bristol Bears Foundation

Bristol Bears Tickets 26/27 Season item
Bristol Bears Tickets 26/27 Season
£25

Starting bid

2x Bristol Bears Home Game Tickets redeemable at any home game in the 26/27 season - kindly donated by the Bristol Bears Foundation

Bristol City Tickets 2026 Season item
Bristol City Tickets 2026 Season
£25

Starting bid

2x Bristol City Football Home Game Tickets redeemable for the 2026 season - kindly donated by the Bristol Bears Foundation

Pieminster Meal Voucher item
Pieminster Meal Voucher
£25

Starting bid

Meal voucher for 2 at the Pieminister restaurant in Broad Quay, Bristol - Kindly donated by the Bristol Bears Foundation

£100 Slater Menswear Voucher item
£100 Slater Menswear Voucher
£50

Starting bid

£100 Slater Menswear Voucher - Instore at their Union Street location or online - Kindly donated by the Bristol Bears Foundation

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!