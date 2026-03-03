20-1333828

20-1333828

Subscribe

Our mission

Pope County HELP Council works to prevent abuse and violence in the community by providing support and resources. Through fundraising efforts like auctions, they aim to make a meaningful difference in the lives of local students and residents.
Past events
Past events
Pope County HELP Council 2026 Auction
Auction
Pope County HELP Council 2026 Auction
Apr 10, 11:59 PM CDT
7 1st St NW, Glenwood, MN 56334, USA

Our website

https://www.facebook.com/popecountyhelpcouncilmn

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by