20-1333828

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Our mission
Pope County HELP Council works to prevent abuse and violence in the community by providing support and resources. Through fundraising efforts like auctions, they aim to make a meaningful difference in the lives of local students and residents.
Past events
Past events
Auction
Pope County HELP Council 2026 Auction
Apr 10, 11:59 PM CDT
7 1st St NW, Glenwood, MN 56334, USA
Our website
https://www.facebook.com/popecountyhelpcouncilmn
Contact information
[email protected]
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