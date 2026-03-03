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About this event

Sales closed

Pope County HELP Council 2026 Auction

Pick-up location

7 1st St NW, Glenwood, MN 56334, USA

Package 1 item
Package 1
$5

Starting bid

American Solutions for Business Igloo cooler, throw blanket, hat, notebook, & stainless steel

tumbler. Value: $100

Package 2 item
Package 2
$5

Starting bid

EcoWater crystal softener salt certificates (2) and Life Player Portable Speaker Radio. Value: $100

Package 3 item
Package 3
$5

Starting bid

Minnewaska t-shirt, bag, two Ipad cases, &$50.00 Screen Prints Plus gift

card. Value: $70

Package 4 item
Package 4
$5

Starting bid

Candle warmer, $15.00 off pedicure at Glenwood Nails Spa TL, and $50.00 Palmer Creations gift card. Value: $100

Package 5 item
Package 5
$5

Starting bid

Hypervolt Plus Massage Gun

Value: $190

Package 6 item
Package 6
$5

Starting bid

Silicone warming board, grill basket, & grill utensils.

Value:$80

Package 7 item
Package 7
$5

Starting bid

Rolling Forks box- two bottles of wine, two glasses, pretzels, wine cooler, bottle opener, & $10.00 off pedicure at Glenwood Nails Spa TL.

Value: $120

Package 8 item
Package 8
$5

Starting bid

Two bags of softener salt, $25.00 AJ’s gift card, & leather laptop bag.

Value: $100

Package 9 item
Package 9
$5

Starting bid

Minnewaska House Brewing t-shirt, cap and socks, and $10.00 off pedicure at Glenwood Nails Spa TL.

Value: $75

Package 10 item
Package 10
$5

Starting bid

Glenwood State Bank game basket (UNO & Monopoly deal) and football trading cards.

Value: $50

Package 11 item
Package 11
$5

Starting bid

Glenwood State Bank car activity basket (coloring books, games to go) and two movie passes to Midway Cinema 9.

Value: $75

Package 12 item
Package 12
$5

Starting bid

MN Olive Oil Company gift basket, charcuterie board, and $25.00 Tom’s gift card.

Value: $140

Package 13 item
Package 13
$5

Starting bid

Waterslide, microfiber towel, and two 12 punch Grandstay pool passes.

Value: $70

Package 14 item
Package 14
$5

Starting bid

Northern Print blanket and Johnson Chiropractic Chiroflow pillow.

Value: $110

Package 15 item
Package 15
$5

Starting bid

Blackstone griddle mat, large Blackstone grill kit, and free oil change at Brownies.

Value: $120

Package 16 item
Package 16
$5

Starting bid

Hair Air Styler and $15.00 off pedicure at Glenwood Nails Spa TL.

Value: $65

Package 17 item
Package 17
$5

Starting bid

Gift box and $20.00 Uptown Florist gift card.

Value: $45

Package 18 item
Package 18
$5

Starting bid

Dutch oven, bread knife, silicone bread sling mat, sourdough bread proofing bowl, cutting board, sourdough utensils and tools, and cinnamon rolls certificate from Glacial Hills Elementary School.

Value: $150

Package 19 item
Package 19
$5

Starting bid

Skullcandy Headphones and charger.

Value: $100

Package 20 item
Package 20
$5

Starting bid

Messenger bag, electric shaver, and Brownies oil change certificate.

Value: $100

Package 21 item
Package 21
$5

Starting bid

Hairdryer, makeup brush set, Hydroboost moisturizer, 2 SonicCare toothbrushes, floss sticks, and $10.00 off pedicure at Glenwood Nails Spa TL.

Value: $120

Package 22 item
Package 22
$5

Starting bid

Hello gorgeous gift basket, $50.00 Flower Co. Certificate and $10.00 off of

pedicure at Glenwood Nails Spa TL.

Value: $80

Package 23 item
Package 23
$5

Starting bid

Two bags softener salt & one Carhartt tool belt.

Value: $75

Package 24 item
Package 24
$5

Starting bid

Two bags of Ecowater softener salt & lift player radio.

Value: $100

Package 25 item
Package 25
$5

Starting bid

Car vacuum cleaner and electric cleaning brush.

Value: $50

Package 26 item
Package 26
$5

Starting bid

King mattress topper and comforter set.

Value: $120

Package 27 item
Package 27
$5

Starting bid

MECO 7 gift bag, miscellaneous snacks, and $25.00 gift card.

Value: $85

Package 28 item
Package 28
$5

Starting bid

Homedics cordless massager, yoga wheel, and two Glacial Ridge Wellness Center 20 visit punch card passes.

Value: $60

Package 29 item
Package 29
$5

Starting bid

Milwaukee Impact toolkit, mini tool box, and Carhartt tool belt.

Value: $300

Package 30 item
Package 30
$5

Starting bid

Dutch oven and cinnamon rolls certificate from Glacial Hills Elementary School.

Value: $100

Package 31 item
Package 31
$5

Starting bid

Sourdough proofing basket (3), knives, silicone bread sling, cutting boards, and mortar and pestle.

Value: $110

Package 32 item
Package 32
$5

Starting bid

Cold brew coffee maker and $20.00 Gather gift card.

Value: $45

Package 33 item
Package 33
$5

Starting bid

LED Indoor Flame Lamp and $50.00 Bobbers Marine gift card.

Value: $65

Package 34 item
Package 34
$5

Starting bid

Drill and Driver tool, $50.00 off Guggisberg Plumbing and Heating certificate, and Carhartt tool belt.

Value: $150

Package 35 item
Package 35
$5

Starting bid

$100 Waters Edge gift certificate.

Value: $100

Package 36 item
Package 36
$5

Starting bid

Xbox controller, Skullcandy Headphones and charging cord.

Value: $75

Package 37 item
Package 37
$5

Starting bid

Hummingbird feeder, $20.00 Uptown Florist gift certificate, and two tubing passes for Andie's Tower Hills

Value: $50

Package 38 item
Package 38
$5

Starting bid

One year Minnewaska Fitness Membership.

Value: $480

Package 39 item
Package 39
$5

Starting bid

Trumm Drug gift basket- Blanket, Lilo and Stich stuffed animal, and popcorn.

Value: $120

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!