Pope County HELP Council 2026 Auction

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Starting bid
American Solutions for Business Igloo cooler, throw blanket, hat, notebook, & stainless steel
tumbler. Value: $100
Starting bid
EcoWater crystal softener salt certificates (2) and Life Player Portable Speaker Radio. Value: $100
Starting bid
Minnewaska t-shirt, bag, two Ipad cases, &$50.00 Screen Prints Plus gift
card. Value: $70
Starting bid
Candle warmer, $15.00 off pedicure at Glenwood Nails Spa TL, and $50.00 Palmer Creations gift card. Value: $100
Starting bid
Hypervolt Plus Massage Gun
Value: $190
Starting bid
Silicone warming board, grill basket, & grill utensils.
Value:$80
Starting bid
Rolling Forks box- two bottles of wine, two glasses, pretzels, wine cooler, bottle opener, & $10.00 off pedicure at Glenwood Nails Spa TL.
Value: $120
Starting bid
Two bags of softener salt, $25.00 AJ’s gift card, & leather laptop bag.
Value: $100
Starting bid
Minnewaska House Brewing t-shirt, cap and socks, and $10.00 off pedicure at Glenwood Nails Spa TL.
Value: $75
Starting bid
Glenwood State Bank game basket (UNO & Monopoly deal) and football trading cards.
Value: $50
Starting bid
Glenwood State Bank car activity basket (coloring books, games to go) and two movie passes to Midway Cinema 9.
Value: $75
Starting bid
MN Olive Oil Company gift basket, charcuterie board, and $25.00 Tom’s gift card.
Value: $140
Starting bid
Waterslide, microfiber towel, and two 12 punch Grandstay pool passes.
Value: $70
Starting bid
Northern Print blanket and Johnson Chiropractic Chiroflow pillow.
Value: $110
Starting bid
Blackstone griddle mat, large Blackstone grill kit, and free oil change at Brownies.
Value: $120
Starting bid
Hair Air Styler and $15.00 off pedicure at Glenwood Nails Spa TL.
Value: $65
Starting bid
Gift box and $20.00 Uptown Florist gift card.
Value: $45
Starting bid
Dutch oven, bread knife, silicone bread sling mat, sourdough bread proofing bowl, cutting board, sourdough utensils and tools, and cinnamon rolls certificate from Glacial Hills Elementary School.
Value: $150
Starting bid
Skullcandy Headphones and charger.
Value: $100
Starting bid
Messenger bag, electric shaver, and Brownies oil change certificate.
Value: $100
Starting bid
Hairdryer, makeup brush set, Hydroboost moisturizer, 2 SonicCare toothbrushes, floss sticks, and $10.00 off pedicure at Glenwood Nails Spa TL.
Value: $120
Starting bid
Hello gorgeous gift basket, $50.00 Flower Co. Certificate and $10.00 off of
pedicure at Glenwood Nails Spa TL.
Value: $80
Starting bid
Two bags softener salt & one Carhartt tool belt.
Value: $75
Starting bid
Two bags of Ecowater softener salt & lift player radio.
Value: $100
Starting bid
Car vacuum cleaner and electric cleaning brush.
Value: $50
Starting bid
King mattress topper and comforter set.
Value: $120
Starting bid
MECO 7 gift bag, miscellaneous snacks, and $25.00 gift card.
Value: $85
Starting bid
Homedics cordless massager, yoga wheel, and two Glacial Ridge Wellness Center 20 visit punch card passes.
Value: $60
Starting bid
Milwaukee Impact toolkit, mini tool box, and Carhartt tool belt.
Value: $300
Starting bid
Dutch oven and cinnamon rolls certificate from Glacial Hills Elementary School.
Value: $100
Starting bid
Sourdough proofing basket (3), knives, silicone bread sling, cutting boards, and mortar and pestle.
Value: $110
Starting bid
Cold brew coffee maker and $20.00 Gather gift card.
Value: $45
Starting bid
LED Indoor Flame Lamp and $50.00 Bobbers Marine gift card.
Value: $65
Starting bid
Drill and Driver tool, $50.00 off Guggisberg Plumbing and Heating certificate, and Carhartt tool belt.
Value: $150
Starting bid
$100 Waters Edge gift certificate.
Value: $100
Starting bid
Xbox controller, Skullcandy Headphones and charging cord.
Value: $75
Starting bid
Hummingbird feeder, $20.00 Uptown Florist gift certificate, and two tubing passes for Andie's Tower Hills
Value: $50
Starting bid
One year Minnewaska Fitness Membership.
Value: $480
Starting bid
Trumm Drug gift basket- Blanket, Lilo and Stich stuffed animal, and popcorn.
Value: $120
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