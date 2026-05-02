Membership

3.70 FOR THIRTY-SEVEN ECHO

3.70 FOR THIRTY-SEVEN ECHO is a monthly giving opportunity that helps veterans, first responders and abuse survivors find peace and hope through the love of Jesus. Your steady support strengthens faith based programs, allows these men and women get help they so desperately need, and gives them an opportunity to build camaraderie with others who have had similar experiences.By joining at $3.70 a month, you stand beside these men and women working through real challenges—finding peace in the midst of their storms, and caring for their wellbeing. Every recurring gift helps keep these programs available, consistent, and grounded in faith, it ensures the programs are always available at no cost to those who need it the most.