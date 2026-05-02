37 Echo

37 Echo

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Our mission

37 Echo supports veterans and first responders through community engagement and events like the Mayday Ride and Run, fostering connection and assistance along the Chief Ladiga Trail in Anniston, Alabama.
Past events
Past events
37 Echo Volunteer
Event
37 Echo Volunteer
May 2, 6:00 - 6:00 PM CDT
6514 Weaver Rd, Anniston, AL 36206, USA
37 Echo Mayday Tickets
Event
37 Echo Mayday Tickets
May 2, 7:00 - 11:00 AM CDT
6514 Weaver Road, Anniston, AL 36206, USA
More ways to support us
37 Echo Mayday Fun Ride and Race
Donation
37 Echo Mayday Fun Ride and Race
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3.70 FOR THIRTY-SEVEN ECHO
Membership
3.70 FOR THIRTY-SEVEN ECHO
3.70 FOR THIRTY-SEVEN ECHO is a monthly giving opportunity that helps veterans, first responders and abuse survivors find peace and hope through the love of Jesus. Your steady support strengthens faith based programs, allows these men and women get help they so desperately need, and gives them an opportunity to build camaraderie with others who have had similar experiences.By joining at $3.70 a month, you stand beside these men and women working through real challenges—finding peace in the midst of their storms, and caring for their wellbeing. Every recurring gift helps keep these programs available, consistent, and grounded in faith, it ensures the programs are always available at no cost to those who need it the most.
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Contact information

[email protected]
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