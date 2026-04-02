37 Echo

Hosted by

37 Echo

About this event

37 Echo Volunteer

6514 Weaver Rd

Anniston, AL 36206, USA

Aid Station
Pay what you can

Providing water and basic first aid items to participants.

Check-In
Pay what you can

Check-in participants

Auxiliary
Pay what you can

Set up and tear down, replenishes supplies as necessary, assists in check-in etc.

Male Prayer Team
Pay what you can

Offer prayer for participants, allow Holy Spirit to guide you in praying for those who need it.

Female Prayer Team
Pay what you can

Offer prayer for participants, allow Holy Spirit to guide you in praying for those who need it.

Safety Rider
Pay what you can

Ride a designated stretch of trail to ensure wellness of participants, assists in changing flat tires, broken chains and helps stranded riders get back to safety. Maintenance training provided.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!