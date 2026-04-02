37 Echo Volunteer

About this event
Providing water and basic first aid items to participants.
Check-in participants
Set up and tear down, replenishes supplies as necessary, assists in check-in etc.
Offer prayer for participants, allow Holy Spirit to guide you in praying for those who need it.
Offer prayer for participants, allow Holy Spirit to guide you in praying for those who need it.
Ride a designated stretch of trail to ensure wellness of participants, assists in changing flat tires, broken chains and helps stranded riders get back to safety. Maintenance training provided.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!