3R K-9
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3R K-9

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3R K-9

Our mission

3R K9 Search Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to helping law enforcement and emergency management locate missing persons. Our mission is simple: Rescue, Recover, Reunite. We deploy highly trained K9 teams capable of searching large, difficult areas quickly. Our dogs are trained in both live-find and human remains detection. We provide these services at no cost, ensuring that no search is delayed due to funding. Together, we can help bring the missing home.

Our website

https://www.3rk9sf.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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