Annual Gala

Join us for an unforgettable evening supporting the mission of the 3R K-9 Search Foundation.

Tickets are limited, so reserve your seat early!

Your General Admission ticket includes a delicious dinner, full access to the evening's program, exciting silent auction and raffle opportunities, live K9 demonstrations, and the opportunity to meet the dedicated handlers and remarkable search dogs who respond when lives are on the line across Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Kansas.

Every ticket purchased directly supports lifesaving training, specialized equipment, and search operations, helping ensure our teams are ready to respond whenever they're called. Your support helps us continue bringing hope, answers, and assistance to law enforcement, emergency management agencies, and the communities we serve.