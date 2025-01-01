88-4207117

88-4207117

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Our mission

The Halimah Project empowers Muslim youth through mentorship, academic support, and leadership development, fostering community and personal growth. Their initiatives aim to inspire and uplift the next generation, promoting values of service and support.
More ways to support us
The Halimah Project Merch Shop
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The Halimah Project Merch Shop
Support mentorship and Muslim youth development while representing The Halimah Project community.Our premium embroidered hoodies feature The Halimah Project logo on the front and "Al-Ansar" (الأنصار) – “Those Who Bring Victory” embroidered on the back, honoring the spirit of service, support, and community that our mentors and students embody.Every purchase helps support The Halimah Project’s mentorship programs, which provide academic support, leadership development, and community-building opportunities for Muslim youth.All hoodies are high-quality embroidered designs, making them durable, comfortable, and perfect for everyday wear.
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Our website

https://thehalimahproject.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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