88-4207117

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The Halimah Project Merch Shop

Support mentorship and Muslim youth development while representing The Halimah Project community.Our premium embroidered hoodies feature The Halimah Project logo on the front and "Al-Ansar" (الأنصار) – “Those Who Bring Victory” embroidered on the back, honoring the spirit of service, support, and community that our mentors and students embody.Every purchase helps support The Halimah Project’s mentorship programs, which provide academic support, leadership development, and community-building opportunities for Muslim youth.All hoodies are high-quality embroidered designs, making them durable, comfortable, and perfect for everyday wear.