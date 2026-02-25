88-4207117

Offered by

88-4207117

About this shop

The Halimah Project Merch Shop

Dark Green – White embroidery Hoodie item
Dark Green – White embroidery Hoodie item
Dark Green – White embroidery Hoodie item
Dark Green – White embroidery Hoodie
$55

Strong and iconic. The deep green hoodie with white embroidery reflects the spirit of community, growth, and service behind The Halimah Project. Also great for our Spartans, Go Green!

Ash Gray – White Embroidery item
Ash Gray – White Embroidery item
Ash Gray – White Embroidery item
Ash Gray – White Embroidery
$55

A clean and classic look. The ash gray hoodie with crisp white embroidery offers a subtle, minimalist style that pairs easily with anything.

Navy – Yellow Embroidery item
Navy – Yellow Embroidery item
Navy – Yellow Embroidery item
Navy – Yellow Embroidery
$55

Bold and timeless. The deep navy hoodie with gold-yellow embroidery, perfect for our UMICH team, Go Wolverines!

Baby Blue – White Embroidery item
Baby Blue – White Embroidery item
Baby Blue – White Embroidery item
Baby Blue – White Embroidery
$55

Soft and fresh. This baby blue hoodie with white embroidery brings a calm, uplifting tone while still representing the mission with pride.

Dark Brown – Beige Embroidery item
Dark Brown – Beige Embroidery item
Dark Brown – Beige Embroidery item
Dark Brown – Beige Embroidery
$55

Warm and grounded. The dark brown hoodie with beige embroidery delivers an earthy, understated style that feels both classic and unique.

White – Dark Green Embroidery item
White – Dark Green Embroidery item
White – Dark Green Embroidery item
White – Dark Green Embroidery
$55

Bright and refined. The white hoodie with dark green embroidery gives a sharp, clean look while highlighting the Halimah Project identity.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!