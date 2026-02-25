The Halimah Project Merch Shop

Offered by
Strong and iconic. The deep green hoodie with white embroidery reflects the spirit of community, growth, and service behind The Halimah Project. Also great for our Spartans, Go Green!
A clean and classic look. The ash gray hoodie with crisp white embroidery offers a subtle, minimalist style that pairs easily with anything.
Bold and timeless. The deep navy hoodie with gold-yellow embroidery, perfect for our UMICH team, Go Wolverines!
Soft and fresh. This baby blue hoodie with white embroidery brings a calm, uplifting tone while still representing the mission with pride.
Warm and grounded. The dark brown hoodie with beige embroidery delivers an earthy, understated style that feels both classic and unique.
Bright and refined. The white hoodie with dark green embroidery gives a sharp, clean look while highlighting the Halimah Project identity.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!