Donation

Support A1 Musical Theatre

Our mission at A1 Musical Theatre is to bring God glory while providing homeschoolers a platform to showcase their unique talents. We believe that singing, acting, and dancing are gifts from God, and your support helps these talents flourish.By "passing the basket" today, you are helping us put on quality shows and giving every child the opportunity to shine in a way that highlights their God-given abilities to the fullest. Thank you for being part of our community and for your support!-The A1 Team