A1 Musical Theatre

A1 Musical Theatre

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Our mission

A1 Musical Theatre inspires creativity and confidence in youth through engaging musical theater productions. They provide a platform for young performers to shine while fostering a love for the arts and building community connections.
Events
Events
Seussical Jr.
Event
Seussical Jr.
May 22 - May 30 | 6 dates & times
14301 Fairgrove Ave, La Puente, CA 91746, USA
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More ways to support us
A1 Seussical Jr. Concessions
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A1 Seussical Jr. Concessions
Grab a snack, support A1's Performance of Seussical Jr.! 🍿🎭Your purchase helps A1 Musical Theatre continue offering quality productions and learning opportunities for young performers. Thank you for being part of our theatre community.- The A1 Team
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Support A1 Musical Theatre
Donation
Support A1 Musical Theatre
Our mission at A1 Musical Theatre is to bring God glory while providing homeschoolers a platform to showcase their unique talents. We believe that singing, acting, and dancing are gifts from God, and your support helps these talents flourish.By "passing the basket" today, you are helping us put on quality shows and giving every child the opportunity to shine in a way that highlights their God-given abilities to the fullest. Thank you for being part of our community and for your support!-The A1 Team
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A1 Merch
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A1 Merch
Show off some A1 Musical Theatre merch today!🎭Every item you order helps support our young performers as they learn, rehearse, and shine on stage. Choose your favorites, place your order, and bring a bit of the theatre magic home with you.
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Our website

https://www.a1musicaltheatre.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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