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Enjoy the show with a little extra VIP treatment! Your VIP ticket includes early entry to the theater (15 minutes before general admission), giving you first access to choose the best seats in the VIP section. VIP guests will also have access to a dedicated concession line and receive one complimentary drink to enjoy.
Enjoy great views and a comfortable experience in our Premier Section! These seats offer a prime vantage point of the stage, putting you closer to the action than the Mezzanine.
Our Mezzanine seats provide a wonderful overall view of the stage, perfect for guests who want to take in all the fun of Seussical Jr..
This ticket is for school/ homeschool groups of 15 or more for our field trip show on 5/22 at 11AM -ONLY
$
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