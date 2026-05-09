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AAPD Hockey Club
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Our mission

AAPD Hockey Club unites first responders and community members through hockey, fostering camaraderie and supporting local causes. Our events promote community engagement and raise funds for outreach and charitable initiatives.
Events
Events
June 27th: AAPD Hockey Club vs Canadian Embassy Armed Forces
Event
June 27th: AAPD Hockey Club vs Canadian Embassy Armed Forces
Jun 27, 3:30 - 5:30 PM EDT
8781 Piney Orchard Pkwy, Odenton, MD 21113, USA
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More ways to support us
Donation
Support AAPD Hockey Club
AAPD Hockey Club is a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing together first responders and community members through the sport of hockey while supporting meaningful causes in our community.Through charity games, community outreach, and partnerships with first reconsider and military organizations, we strive to create positive impact both on and off the ice.Your donation directly supports:+ Team operations and ice time+ Community outreach initiatives+ Charity events and fundraising efforts+ Equipment and organizational expenses+ Future growth and community partnershipsEvery contribution-- big or small-- helps us continue building something special through hockey, service, and community.Thank you for supporting AAPD Hockey Club!
Donate today

Our website

https://www.facebook.com/aapd.hockey

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