Donation

Support AAPD Hockey Club

AAPD Hockey Club is a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing together first responders and community members through the sport of hockey while supporting meaningful causes in our community.Through charity games, community outreach, and partnerships with first reconsider and military organizations, we strive to create positive impact both on and off the ice.Your donation directly supports:+ Team operations and ice time+ Community outreach initiatives+ Charity events and fundraising efforts+ Equipment and organizational expenses+ Future growth and community partnershipsEvery contribution-- big or small-- helps us continue building something special through hockey, service, and community.Thank you for supporting AAPD Hockey Club!