Club Merch Shop

Represent AAPD Hockey Club in our official SOD Green jersey, custom made by Engine with a professional pro-stock cut and fully embroidered details.

Each jersey is personalized with the name and number of your choice, making it uniquely yours while supporting a great cause.

Product Details

Engine Pro-Stock Cut Jersey

Fully embroidered logos and graphics

Custom name and number included

Available in Youth Sizes S–XL and Adult Sizes S–3XL

Preorder Information

Preorders close on June 19.

All jerseys will be submitted for production after the preorder window closes.

Please allow approximately 8 weeks for manufacturing and shipping once orders are placed with Engine.

Because each jersey is custom made, please double-check your size, spelling, and number selection before submitting your order. Custom jerseys cannot be changed or returned unless there is a manufacturing defect.

Thank you for supporting AAPD Hockey Club and helping us continue serving the community on and off the ice.