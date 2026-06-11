Club Merch Shop

About this shop
Represent AAPD Hockey Club in our official SOD Green jersey, custom made by Engine with a professional pro-stock cut and fully embroidered details.
Each jersey is personalized with the name and number of your choice, making it uniquely yours while supporting a great cause.
Thank you for supporting AAPD Hockey Club and helping us continue serving the community on and off the ice.
Official SOD Green hockey socks to match the AAPD Hockey Club uniform.
Details:
Please Note: These socks are available for team members to purchase as part of their game-day gear and are sold at cost through the Club.
Show your support for AAPD Hockey Club with this custom embroidered snapback, proudly designed and manufactured by Celly.
Featuring the exclusive AAPD Hockey Club design, this hat is perfect for game days, everyday wear, or representing your community wherever you go.
Limited Availability: We have approximately 6 hats remaining, and once they're gone, they're gone!
Take AAPD Hockey Club with you wherever you go! Our original AAPD Hockey sticker is perfect for water bottles, laptops, coolers, hockey bags, toolboxes, vehicles, and more.
Details:
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!