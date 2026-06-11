AAPD Hockey Club

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AAPD Hockey Club

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Club Merch Shop

AAPD Hockey Club SOD Green Jersey – Preorder item
AAPD Hockey Club SOD Green Jersey – Preorder item
AAPD Hockey Club SOD Green Jersey – Preorder
$85

Represent AAPD Hockey Club in our official SOD Green jersey, custom made by Engine with a professional pro-stock cut and fully embroidered details.

Each jersey is personalized with the name and number of your choice, making it uniquely yours while supporting a great cause.

Product Details

  • Engine Pro-Stock Cut Jersey
  • Fully embroidered logos and graphics
  • Custom name and number included
  • Available in Youth Sizes S–XL and Adult Sizes S–3XL

Preorder Information

  • Preorders close on June 19.
  • All jerseys will be submitted for production after the preorder window closes.
  • Please allow approximately 8 weeks for manufacturing and shipping once orders are placed with Engine.
  • Because each jersey is custom made, please double-check your size, spelling, and number selection before submitting your order. Custom jerseys cannot be changed or returned unless there is a manufacturing defect.

Thank you for supporting AAPD Hockey Club and helping us continue serving the community on and off the ice.

SOD Green Hockey Socks item
SOD Green Hockey Socks
$20

Official SOD Green hockey socks to match the AAPD Hockey Club uniform.

Details:

  • Official SOD Green team socks
  • Size: Large
  • Price: $20 per pair

Please Note: These socks are available for team members to purchase as part of their game-day gear and are sold at cost through the Club.

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AAPD Hockey Club Hat item
AAPD Hockey Club Hat
$35

Show your support for AAPD Hockey Club with this custom embroidered snapback, proudly designed and manufactured by Celly.

Featuring the exclusive AAPD Hockey Club design, this hat is perfect for game days, everyday wear, or representing your community wherever you go.

Details

  • Premium custom hat by Celly
  • High-quality embroidered design
  • Exclusive AAPD Hockey Club artwork
  • Adjustable snapback fit

Limited Availability: We have approximately 6 hats remaining, and once they're gone, they're gone!

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Original AAPD Hockey Sticker item
Original AAPD Hockey Sticker item
Original AAPD Hockey Sticker
$5

Take AAPD Hockey Club with you wherever you go! Our original AAPD Hockey sticker is perfect for water bottles, laptops, coolers, hockey bags, toolboxes, vehicles, and more.


Details:

  • Features the original AAPD Hockey design
  • Approximately 3.5" x 2.5"
  • Durable, high-quality vinyl construction
  • Great for indoor or outdoor use
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