Acadiana Symphony Association

Acadiana Symphony Association

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Our mission

The Acadiana Symphony Association enriches lives through music by providing high-quality performances, educational programs, and community engagement, fostering a love for the arts in the Acadiana region.
Past events
Past events
Paddle Raise
Custom
Paddle Raise
Apr 9, 10:00 AM - Apr 12, 8:00 PM CDT
Lee Michaels $4,000 Gift Card Raffle
Raffle
Lee Michaels $4,000 Gift Card Raffle
Feb 27, 10:00 AM - Apr 9, 1:30 PM CDT
Mad Hatter's Silent Auction
Auction
Mad Hatter's Silent Auction
Apr 9, 1:30 PM CDT
More ways to support us
Mad Hatter's Silent Auction
Shop
Mad Hatter's Silent Auction
View shop
Mad Hatter's Silent Auction - Follow up
Shop
Mad Hatter's Silent Auction - Follow up
View shop
Donation to the ASO
Donation
Donation to the ASO
Your gift keeps live symphonic music thriving in Acadiana. Each donation supports performances that bring our community together and introduce more neighbors to the power of orchestral music 🎼.You also invest in music education for local students through in-school programs and youth outreach 🎻. Thank you for helping the Acadiana Symphony Association inspire, educate, and entertain audiences across our region.
Donate today

Our website

https://acadianasymphony.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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