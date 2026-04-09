The Acadiana Symphony Association enriches lives through music by providing high-quality performances, educational programs, and community engagement, fostering a love for the arts in the Acadiana region.
Your gift keeps live symphonic music thriving in Acadiana. Each donation supports performances that bring our community together and introduce more neighbors to the power of orchestral music 🎼.You also invest in music education for local students through in-school programs and youth outreach 🎻. Thank you for helping the Acadiana Symphony Association inspire, educate, and entertain audiences across our region.