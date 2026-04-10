Mad Hatter's Silent Auction

Be part of history as the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra takes the stage for the first time ever at the First Horizon Amphitheatre at Moncus Park on May 8, 2027 in celebration of our nation’s 250th birthday. Your exclusive package includes:





• VIP Parking

• Premium tickets for four (best available seating)

• Access to the exclusive VIP hospitality section for cocktails and social hour

• A gourmet picnic basket to enjoy during the performance





An unforgettable evening of music, pride, and celebration — a front-row seat to history in the making.