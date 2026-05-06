Accueil New York Inc fosters community among French speakers in New York, providing cultural events, support services, and a welcoming environment to help individuals connect and thrive in their new home.
Past events
Past events
Raffle
La Tombola des 35 ans de l’Accueil New York 🎟️✨
May 6, 6:00 PM - May 14, 12:00 PM EDT
Event
35 ans avec vous ! Soirée anniversaire de l’Accueil New York
May 9, 5:00 - 10:00 PM EDT
Midtown Manhattan, New York, NY, USA
Custom
🥞 Chandeleur ANY x BZH New York
Jan 31, 2:00 - 5:00 PM EST
22 E 60th St #1077, New York, NY 10022, USA
Raffle
Tombola du Pique-Nique de Rentrée 2025 !
Oct 4, 4:00 PM - Oct 5, 3:30 PM EDT
Raffle
🎉 Tirage au sort – Forum ANY x Your New York Story 🎉
Sep 13, 10:00 - 1:00 PM EDT
Raffle
Gagne 2 billets pour le concert d’IAM ce soir à NYC !
Jul 31, 9:00 - 3:00 PM EDT
Raffle
Tombola spéciale PSG x Accueil New York – Gagnez un maillot collector !