ACHS Band Boosters Inc
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ACHS Band Boosters Inc

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ACHS Band Boosters Inc

Our mission

The ACHS Band Boosters support the Anderson County Marching Band, fostering musical excellence and community engagement through events like the Indoor Street Fair, ensuring students have the resources they need to thrive in their music education.
Past events
Past events
ACHS Band Boosters Annual Indoor Street Fair
Event
ACHS Band Boosters Annual Indoor Street Fair
Mar 14, 9:00 - 4:00 PM EDT
750 W Broadway St, Lawrenceburg, KY 40342, USA
ACHS Band Boosters Community Performance Festival Vendor Fee
Event
ACHS Band Boosters Community Performance Festival Vendor Fee
Oct 11, 4:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
750 W Broadway St, Lawrenceburg, KY 40342, USA
ACHS Band Boosters Split the Pot
Raffle
ACHS Band Boosters Split the Pot
Jul 25, 12:00 AM - Oct 11, 8:00 PM EDT
Community Performance Festival Raffle Tickets
Custom
Community Performance Festival Raffle Tickets
Oct 11, 3:30 - 7:00 PM EDT
More ways to support us
ACHS Band Merch
Shop
ACHS Band Merch
Check out our ever-changing inventory of merch in support of the Anderson County Bands! This store will remain active throughout the 2025 marching season. Your orders will be brought to the high school for pickup after a band practice; I'll be in touch to arrange a day.A tip line will appear at checkout. FYI, tips go to the app developers and not the band, and are completely optional.
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ACHS Band Boosters Sponsorships
Membership
ACHS Band Boosters Sponsorships
Support the Sounds of Tomorrow.Become an ACHS Band Boosters Sponsor today and contribute to the vibrant musical journey of Anderson County students. Your sponsorship helps fund essential resources such as instruments and uniforms, ensuring each student has the opportunity to thrive in their musical pursuits.What You Support:Instrument and uniform purchasesTravel and competition expensesMusic education and enrichment programsYour involvement strengthens our community and keeps the music playing. Be a part of nurturing the next wave of talent. Thank you for making a tangible difference in our students' musical lives.
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Our website

https://www.theandersonband.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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