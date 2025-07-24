ACHS Band Merch

Anderson Band 50" x 60" fleece blanket
$25

300 GSM 100% polyester soft minky plush, 1.3 lbs. White on the back side.

2025 "Bird's Eye View" double sided ornament item
2025 "Bird's Eye View" double sided ornament
$15

3.5" round, aluminum

Black 2025 "A" shirt, size 2X item
Black 2025 "A" shirt, size 2X
$15

Last black shirt left!

Red 2023 "A" t-shirt, size small item
Red 2023 "A" t-shirt, size small
$15
Red 2023 "A" t-shirt, size medium
$15
Red 2023 "A" t-shirt, size large
$15
Red 2023 "A" t-shirt, size XL
$15
Red 2023 "A" t-shirt, size 2X
$15
Red 2023 "A" t-shirt, size 3X
$15
2024 State Champs t-shirt, size medium item
2024 State Champs t-shirt, size medium
$12
2024 State Champs t-shirt, size large
$12
2024 State Champs t-shirt, size XL
$12
2024 State Champs t-shirt, size 2X
$12
2024 State Champs t-shirt, size 3X
$12
Gray "A" t-shirt, size small item
Gray "A" t-shirt, size small
$12
Gray "A" t-shirt, size medium
$12
2023 "Won't You Be My Neighbor" t-shirt, size small item
2023 "Won't You Be My Neighbor" t-shirt, size small
$10

Last 2023 show shirt in stock!

Red Anderson "A" embroidered cap item
Red Anderson "A" embroidered cap
$15
Black Anderson "A" embroidered baseball cap item
Black Anderson "A" embroidered baseball cap
$15
ACMB Clear Bag item
ACMB Clear Bag
$15

11.5" x 11.5", 5.75" depth, 9.5" handle drop. Fits a surprising amount of stuff! All BOA competitions and most college stadiums enforce a clear bag policy.

Anderson Band stadium blanket item
Anderson Band stadium blanket
$15
  • Material: Polyester fleece
  • Water-resistant backing
  • 600D polyester flap
  • Hemmed edges
  • Roll up hook and loop closure
  • Carry handle
  • Open slip pocket on flap
  • Folded size: 6-1/4" H x 12-1/4" W x 4" D
  • Unfolded size: 52" H x 47" W
  • Blanket is solid red, Anderson branding is only on the black flap.
"Bird's Eye View" 2025 show button item
"Bird's Eye View" 2025 show button
$3

2.25" round pinback button

Black Anderson "A" peacock button item
Black Anderson "A" peacock button
$3

2.25" round pinback button

"Seaing Stars" 2024 show button item
"Seaing Stars" 2024 show button
$3

2.25" round pinback button

"Won't You Be My Neighbor" 2023 show button item
"Won't You Be My Neighbor" 2023 show button
$3

2.25" round pinback button

Red "A" logo 4"x3" car decal item
Red "A" logo 4"x3" car decal
$5
Red "A" logo with thin white border 4"x3" car decal item
Red "A" logo with thin white border 4"x3" car decal
$5
White "A" logo 4"x3" car decal item
White "A" logo 4"x3" car decal
$5
Silver "A" logo 4"x3" car decal item
Silver "A" logo 4"x3" car decal
$5
Anderson Band 3" magnet item
Anderson Band 3" magnet
$3
2025 "Bird's Eye View" 3" magnet item
2025 "Bird's Eye View" 3" magnet
$3
2024 "Seaing Stars" 3" magnet item
2024 "Seaing Stars" 3" magnet
$3
Anderson Band red 3"x2" sticker item
Anderson Band red 3"x2" sticker
$3
Anderson Band 3"x2" white sticker item
Anderson Band 3"x2" white sticker
$3
Anderson red "A" 3"x2" sticker item
Anderson red "A" 3"x2" sticker
$3
Anderson navy and red stars "A" 3"x2" sticker item
Anderson navy and red stars "A" 3"x2" sticker
$3
2025 "Bird's Eye View" green feather 3" sticker item
2025 "Bird's Eye View" green feather 3" sticker
$3
2025 "Bird's Eye View" purple feather 3" sticker item
2025 "Bird's Eye View" purple feather 3" sticker
$3
2024 State Champs 3" white lettering sticker item
2024 State Champs 3" white lettering sticker
$3
2024 State Champs 3" black lettering sticker item
2024 State Champs 3" black lettering sticker
$3
2024 "Seaing Stars" 3" sticker item
2024 "Seaing Stars" 3" sticker
$3
2023 Mr. Rogers sweater 3" sticker item
2023 Mr. Rogers sweater 3" sticker
$3
Wearable Anderson County fan item
Wearable Anderson County fan
$3

Vinyl fabric, 8" round. Handle contains a white loop string so you can wear it around your neck.

