AdvanceEDU

AdvanceEDU

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Our mission

AdvanceEDU empowers learners through accessible education, driving economic mobility and fostering partnerships to expand degree offerings and reach. Join us in transforming lives and communities by supporting our mission for a brighter future.
Past events
Past events
Five Years of Impact Celebration Event OLD
Event
Five Years of Impact Celebration Event OLD
May 1, 5:00 - 6:30 PM MDT
2215 Market St, Denver, CO 80205, USA
More ways to support us
Five Years of Impact - 2026 Fundraising
Custom
Five Years of Impact - 2026 Fundraising
We currently have more demand than capacity—your investment can help us serve more learners today. Together, we can become a primary engine for economic mobility in the state and a national model to be replicated. Please consider AdvanceEDU as part of your annual giving. Be part of our story and our next five years, as we expand degrees, higher ed partners, and geographies. Explore our suggested giving tiers to see the tangible impact your tax-deductible donation could have on students. If none of the tiers fit, you can make a custom contribution of ANY AMOUNT at this link. Every dollar helps.We've made giving easy—donate by credit card, electronic transfer or check/DAF, all with zero fees. Your support means the world to us! Thanks for being part of our organizational journey.Lauren Trent, CEO
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Make College Possible
Donation
Make College Possible
Your gift to our Scholarship Fund can help us meet this moment. This year, every scholarship donation can be doubled through the State of Colorado’s new COSI Achieve match, up to $50,000. A gift of $1,200 funds one student’s debt-free year of college, and gifts of any size help more students take that first step.
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Our website

https://myadvanceedu.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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