Aldersgate United Methodist Church Community Theater

Welcome to Aldersgate Church Community Theater, performing in Wesley Hall at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 1301 Collingwood Road, Alexandria, VA. ACCT presents classic plays and musicals that are welcoming and enjoyable for the whole family.
Concessions DonationSupport Aldersgate Community Theater while enjoying the show! Make a donation and help yourself to any snack or refreshment of your choice at the Hay Fever concessions table. Your generosity helps us continue bringing live theater to the community. 🎭