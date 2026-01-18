Aldersgate United Methodist Church Community Theater

Aldersgate United Methodist Church Community Theater

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Our mission

Welcome to Aldersgate Church Community Theater, performing in Wesley Hall at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 1301 Collingwood Road, Alexandria, VA. ACCT presents classic plays and musicals that are welcoming and enjoyable for the whole family.
Events
Events
TheThanksgiving Play
Event
TheThanksgiving Play
Oct 2 - Oct 18 | 9 dates & times
1301 Collingwood Rd, Alexandria, VA 22308, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Light Up the Stage at ACCT
Donation
Light Up the Stage at ACCT
$700 of $40,000 goal
Donate today
ACCT Concessions Hay Fever
Custom
ACCT Concessions Hay Fever
Concessions DonationSupport Aldersgate Community Theater while enjoying the show! Make a donation and help yourself to any snack or refreshment of your choice at the Hay Fever concessions table. Your generosity helps us continue bringing live theater to the community. 🎭
Learn more

Our website

https://www.aldersgate.net/

Contact information

[email protected]
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