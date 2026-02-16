Aldersgate United Methodist Church Community Theater

Hosted by

Aldersgate United Methodist Church Community Theater

About this event

TheThanksgiving Play

1301 Collingwood Rd

Alexandria, VA 22308, USA

Row A
$20

You have selected Row A. In the next step, you will be prompted to select the seats.

Row B
$20

You have selected Row B. In the next step, you will be prompted to select the seats.

Row C
$20

You have selected Row C. In the next step, you will be prompted to select the seats.

Row D
$20

You have selected Row D. In the next step, you will be prompted to select the seats.

Row E
$20

You have selected Row E. In the next step, you will be prompted to select the seats.

Row F
$20

You have selected Row F. In the next step, you will be prompted to select the seats.

Add a donation for Aldersgate United Methodist Church Community Theater

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