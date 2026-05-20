Alexandria Figure Skating Club
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Our mission
The Alexandria Figure Skating Club promotes the art of figure skating through training, performances, and community engagement, fostering a love for the sport while developing skills, confidence, and teamwork among skaters of all ages.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
AFSC Year End Banquet/ Annual Meeting
May 20, 6:00 - 9:00 PM CDT
180 S Lake Shore Dr, Glenwood, MN 56334, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
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Alexandria Figure Skating Club
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Alexandria Figure Skating Club's Shop
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Our website
https://www.alexandriafigureskating.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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