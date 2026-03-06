Thank you for sponsoring a number in our 2026 Spring Ice Review! Your support helps us keep participation affordable for the skaters in our community. Your sponsorship of a number this year will include:
SPONSORSHIP BENEFITS
• Two Complimentary Tickets to our annual Spring Show
• Pre-Show Social Media Shout-Out on Alexandria Figure Skating Club social
media platforms
• Program Listing: Sponsor's name included beneath the corresponding
number's photo in the printed program
• Verbal Recognition: Sponsor's name announced before corresponding
number's introduction
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!