Thank you for sponsoring a number in our 2026 Spring Ice Review! Your support helps us keep participation affordable for the skaters in our community. Your sponsorship of a number this year will include:





SPONSORSHIP BENEFITS





• Two Complimentary Tickets to our annual Spring Show





• Pre-Show Social Media Shout-Out on Alexandria Figure Skating Club social

media platforms





• Program Listing: Sponsor's name included beneath the corresponding

number's photo in the printed program





• Verbal Recognition: Sponsor's name announced before corresponding

number's introduction