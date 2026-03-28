Algerian American Community Of Southern California
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Algerian American Community Of Southern California

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Algerian American Community Of Southern California

Our mission

The Algerian American Community of Southern California fosters cultural connection and celebration among Algerians in the region, promoting heritage through events like Yennayer, Mawlid, and supporting community engagement and traditions.
Past events
Past events
Eid Al-Fitr BBQ-Potluck Picnic-2026 @William R Mason Regional Park in Irvine, CA.
Event
Eid Al-Fitr BBQ-Potluck Picnic-2026 @William R Mason Regional Park in Irvine, CA.
Mar 28, 12:00 - 5:00 PM PDT
18712 University Dr, Irvine, CA 92612, USA
Algerian Community Iftar, Saturday, 2/28 at 5:45:00 PM-8:45 PM, in Arcadia.
Event
Algerian Community Iftar, Saturday, 2/28 at 5:45:00 PM-8:45 PM, in Arcadia.
Feb 28, 5:45 - 8:45 PM PST
Chez Sihem & Nick in Arcadia. Exact address will be sent to confirmed guests.
Yennayer/Amazigh New Year 2976 Celebration
Event
Yennayer/Amazigh New Year 2976 Celebration
Jan 11, 1:00 - 5:00 PM PST
Arcadia, CA, USA
1st of November Concert
Event
1st of November Concert
Nov 1, 12:00 - 4:00 PM PDT
1000 E Victoria St, Carson, CA 90747, USA
More ways to support us
Donate to Support AAC-SC
Donation
Donate to Support AAC-SC
🌟 Join us in Creating Change! 🌟At Algerian American Community Of Southern California, we know that change starts with people like you. Every act of kindness, every dollar, and every moment of your time brings us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can create a brighter, more compassionate world for all.You can also donate via Zelle to the treasury.How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact too.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.
Donate today
Membership
Algerian American Community Of Southern California's Memberships
Join our community of supporters and become a member today. Your membership not only grants you access to exclusive benefits but also directly supports our mission and ensures that the AAC-SC continues functioning by preplanning events, filing, subscribing for aac-socal.org, and saving on banking fees.🤝Thank you for choosing to be part of our cause. Together, we can make a positive impact on our community. 🚀Ready to make a difference? Start your journey by becoming a member now!
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Contact information

[email protected]

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