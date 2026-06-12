Allegheny East Conference II
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Our mission
The Allegheny East Conference II empowers communities through spiritual growth, education, and service, fostering a connection to faith and promoting holistic well-being among its members and the wider community.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
2026 Elders Retreat
Jun 12, 6:00 PM - Jun 14, 2:00 PM EDT
339 Pine Forge Rd, Boyertown, PA 19512, USA
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Event
Alumni Weekend 2026
Sep 4, 10:00 AM - Sep 6, 3:00 PM EDT
361 Pine Forge Rd, Boyertown, PA 19512, USA
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Event
Do Not Use
Nov 6, 5:00 PM - Nov 8, 12:30 PM EST
4001 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, MD 21842, USA
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Event
Built to Last Marriage Conference (2026)
Nov 6, 5:00 PM - Nov 8, 12:30 PM EST
4001 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, MD 21842, USA
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See more
Our website
https://visitaec.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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