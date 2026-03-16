Do Not Use

REGISTRATION (PER COUPLE — ALL MEALS INCLUDED; LODGING MUST BE BOOKED SEPARATELY)

Registration is priced PER COUPLE, and all meals throughout the weekend are included in the price:

Early Bird Rate: $359 per couple - ends July 31, 2026

Regular Rate: $399 per couple - October 15, 2026

Late Registration: $439 per couple - Registration closes October 31, 2026