Allegheny East Conference II

Hosted by

Allegheny East Conference II

About this event

Do Not Use

4001 Coastal Hwy

Ocean City, MD 21842, USA

Early Bird
$349
Available until Jul 31

REGISTRATION (PER COUPLE — ALL MEALS INCLUDED; LODGING MUST BE BOOKED SEPARATELY)
Registration is priced PER COUPLE, and all meals throughout the weekend are included in the price:

  • Early Bird Rate: $359 per couple - ends July 31, 2026
  • Regular Rate: $399 per couple -  October 15, 2026
  • Late Registration: $439 per couple - Registration closes October 31, 2026
Regular
$399

REGISTRATION (PER COUPLE — ALL MEALS INCLUDED; LODGING MUST BE BOOKED SEPARATELY)
Registration is priced PER COUPLE, and all meals throughout the weekend are included in the price:

  • Early Bird Rate: $359 per couple - ends July 31, 2026
  • Regular Rate: $399 per couple -  October 15, 2026
  • Late Registration: $439 per couple - Registration closes October 31, 2026
Late
$429

REGISTRATION (PER COUPLE — ALL MEALS INCLUDED; LODGING MUST BE BOOKED SEPARATELY)
Registration is priced PER COUPLE, and all meals throughout the weekend are included in the price:

  • Early Bird Rate: $359 per couple - ends July 31, 2026
  • Regular Rate: $399 per couple -  October 15, 2026
  • Late Registration: $439 per couple - Registration closes October 31, 2026

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