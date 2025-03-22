Donation

Furever Believers Club

Whether you’re just learning about the Furever Believers Club or considering moving your support to a new monthly giving platform, we want to take a moment to welcome you—and share what this program truly means.The Furever Believers Club is more than a monthly donation.It’s a commitment to a mission that is changing the way rescue is run.At Always & Furever, we believe every soul is worth it. That belief drives everything we do—from lifesaving medical care to our no kill, no kennel movement, where animals are given space, peace, and dignity through our lighthouse model while they wait for their forever homes.When you become a monthly donor, you help make that possible every single day.Your support means:Animals receive the care they need—no matter how complexWe can say “yes” when others can’tWe continue building a better, more compassionate model for rescueAnd because we know our supporters are intentional in their giving, we are equally intentional in how we recognize and connect with you.As a member of the Furever Believers Club, you’ll receive:Exclusive newsletters and behind-the-scenes updatesSpecial access to our founder, Jen, including virtual chatsOpportunities to engage more deeply with the missionUnique FBC-only content and occasional merchandiseRecognition through our yellow brick walkway, where members are honored annuallyMost importantly, you become part of a community that believes in doing things differently—and doing them with heart.Every dollar matters. Every monthly gift makes an impact.There is no minimum to belong—only a shared belief that these animals deserve more.If you’re ready to take that next step—or continue your journey with us in a new way—we would be honored to have you as part of the Furever Believers Club.Thank you for believing in them. Thank you for believing in a better way.