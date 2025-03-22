Always & Furever
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Always & Furever

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Always & Furever

Our mission

Always & Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary rescues and rehabilitates abandoned and abused animals, providing them with a safe haven and medical care while promoting adoption and community outreach to ensure every pet finds a loving home.
Events
Events
Zeus's Birthday Party
Event
Zeus's Birthday Party
May 31, 2:00 - 3:00 PM CDT
4090 N Hoover Rd suite 250, Wichita, KS 67205, USA
Get your tickets
Tea Party with the Minis
Event
Tea Party with the Minis
Jun 7, 11:00 - 1:00 PM CDT
23595 W 223rd St, Spring Hill, KS 66083, USA
Get your tickets
Bracelets for Paws
Event
Bracelets for Paws
Jun 18, 5:00 - 6:00 PM CDT
329 E Main St, Marion, KS 66861, USA
Get your tickets
Always & Furever Golden Gala
Event
Always & Furever Golden Gala
Jul 25, 6:00 - 7:00 PM CDT
14701 Mission Rd, Leawood, KS 66224, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
$9,000 Match to Celebrate 8 Years & 9,000 Lives Saved
Donation
$9,000 Match to Celebrate 8 Years & 9,000 Lives Saved
$3,694 of $9,000 goal
Donate today
Furever Believers Club
Donation
Furever Believers Club
Whether you’re just learning about the Furever Believers Club or considering moving your support to a new monthly giving platform, we want to take a moment to welcome you—and share what this program truly means.The Furever Believers Club is more than a monthly donation.It’s a commitment to a mission that is changing the way rescue is run.At Always & Furever, we believe every soul is worth it. That belief drives everything we do—from lifesaving medical care to our no kill, no kennel movement, where animals are given space, peace, and dignity through our lighthouse model while they wait for their forever homes.When you become a monthly donor, you help make that possible every single day.Your support means:Animals receive the care they need—no matter how complexWe can say “yes” when others can’tWe continue building a better, more compassionate model for rescueAnd because we know our supporters are intentional in their giving, we are equally intentional in how we recognize and connect with you.As a member of the Furever Believers Club, you’ll receive:Exclusive newsletters and behind-the-scenes updatesSpecial access to our founder, Jen, including virtual chatsOpportunities to engage more deeply with the missionUnique FBC-only content and occasional merchandiseRecognition through our yellow brick walkway, where members are honored annuallyMost importantly, you become part of a community that believes in doing things differently—and doing them with heart.Every dollar matters. Every monthly gift makes an impact.There is no minimum to belong—only a shared belief that these animals deserve more.If you’re ready to take that next step—or continue your journey with us in a new way—we would be honored to have you as part of the Furever Believers Club.Thank you for believing in them. Thank you for believing in a better way.
Donate today
General Donation to Always & Furever
Donation
General Donation to Always & Furever
When you make a general donation to Always & Furever, you’re supporting more than just a rescue. Your generosity directly impacts the lives of animals in need, helping us provide critical medical care, safe shelter, nourishing food, and a loving environment for every dog and cat we save. From senior pets and those with special needs to those abandoned or overlooked, your donation ensures they receive the care and compassion they deserve. Every contribution helps us continue our mission of creating a world where every soul is treated with kindness, dignity, respect, and most importantly, their lives have been touched by love, even if only for a moment. 💕🐾
Donate today

Our website

https://alwaysandfurever.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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