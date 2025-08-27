Always & Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary

Hosted by

Always & Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary

Always & Furever Golden Gala

14701 Mission Rd

Leawood, KS 66224, USA

Believe sponsor
$500

Recognition Includes:

  • Listing in the Gala program.
  • Thank-you mention in post-Gala newsletter (6,500+ subscribers).
  • 1 Gala ticket.

Be part of something bigger — every step builds the road to a no-kill tomorrow.

Advocate sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Everything at the $500 level, plus:

  • Thank-you during Gala announcements.
  • 1 additional Gala ticket.
  • With over 400,000 followers on Facebook and 18,000 on Instagram, your company will be featured in: two exclusive social media posts — one before the Gala and one after — with the potential to reach hundreds of thousands of animal lovers and supporters.

Your support doubles the impact — and doubles your seats at the table.

Champion sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Champion Sponsor – $2,500 (4 Tickets)

Everything at the $1,000 level, plus:

  • Logo in the Gala program.
  • 2 additional Gala tickets with early entry for all 4 tickets.
  • Quarterly brand visibility in our weekly newsletter to 6,500+ engaged subscribers — aligning your company with impact, compassion, and measurable reach.

Your brand in front of nearly half a million supporters — your compassion goes viral.

Visionary sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Visionary Sponsor – $5,000 (8 Tickets)

Everything at the $2,500 level, plus:

  • 4 additional Gala tickets with early entrance & champagne service for all 8 Gala tickets.
  • VIP goodie bag for each guest at your table.
  • Monthly brand visibility in our weekly newsletter to 6,500+ engaged subscribers — aligning your company with impact, compassion, and measurable reach.
  • Quarterly recognition on What’s Up Wednesday puts your brand in front of 400,000+ engaged followers — with content shared again in our newsletter for double the exposure. From barn updates to miracle rescues, What’s Up Wednesday tells the stories that matter — and every quarter, your brand gets to be part of that hope.
  • Recognition on our website for one year [add in statistics of visitors]. Visibility where it matters — thousands of engaged supporters visit alwaysandfurever.org annually, giving your brand trusted exposure alongside a mission of compassion.
  • Quarterly impact statements provide measurable ROI — clear proof that your sponsorship dollars directly translate into lives saved


Step into the spotlight — your vision creates hope, joy, and lasting impact.

Legacy Partner sponsor
$10,000

Legacy Partner – $10,000 (8 Tickets)

Everything at the $5,000 level, plus:

  • Weekly brand visibility in our weekly newsletter to 6,500+ engaged subscribers — aligning your company with impact, compassion, and measurable reach.
  • Monthly recognition on What’s Up Wednesday puts your brand in front of 400,000+ engaged followers — with content shared again in our newsletter for double the exposure. From barn updates to miracle rescues, What’s Up Wednesday tells the stories that matter — and every month, your brand gets to be part of that hope.
  • Featured sponsor on one 2026 podcast episode: Global reach, local impact — as a featured sponsor on our podcast (42,000 downloads worldwide), your brand joins a mission that travels further than borders.

This isn’t just sponsorship — it’s legacy. Be remembered as the brand that helped change the future of animal rescue.

