Always In The Club Foundation

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Always In The Club: The True Story of the 'All New' Mickey Mouse Club (Limited Available)

‼️ LIMITED COPIES AVAILABLE - Only a handful remain from our print overrunOnce these specially-made commemorative Limited Editions are gone... they're gone. We won't be releasing the MUCH smaller mass market Trade Editions (without bonus materials and many of the photos) until this Summer 2026 (or possibly 2027).STREAM THE PARTY REUNION CONCERT FILM - With purchase of ANY edition of the bookWATCH TONY LUCCA LIVE AT HOUSE OF BLUES - With Purchase of eBook or Coffee Table BookSee FAQs on pricing and moreBefore the pop explosions, the platinum albums, and the blockbuster films of the late 1990s... a group of young performers gathered at a soundstage in Orlando, Florida, for a children's variety show that would quietly change the entertainment industry. This is the exclusive inside story of the show that helped build the Disney Channel and launched a generation of legends.Drawing on interviews with more than 60 cast and crew members, never-before-seen behind-the-scenes photos, and hundreds of fan-submitted memories, Always in the Club is the definitive account of the 1989-1996 series: the creative risks, the family-like bonds, the behind-the-scenes battles, and the show's remarkable, improbable legacy.Volume 1: Where It All Began (Seasons 1-3) chronicles the show's chaotic birth and magical early years, from an ambitious network's initial vision through the formation of what cast members would call "the MMC family."Volume 2: The Party Phenomenon spotlights the rise of The Party, the pop group composed of cast members who carried the show's energy beyond the screen and into the early '90s pop spotlight.Volume 3: Transformation & Legacy (Seasons 4-7) covers the show's evolution and ultimate fate: the format experiments, the rotating cast, the creative tensions, and the surprising cancellation. It concludes with the extraordinary aftermath, tracing how a cancelled children's show produced some of the most significant pop culture figures of a generation and established practices that continue to shape youth entertainment today.Bonus Materials: Personal Stories From "The Fans Who Made It Matter" expands on the fan memories and includes the first-ever complete episode guide of all seven seasons.This book is for the fans who rushed home after school to watch their premium cable treasure. For the millions who discovered these performers later, never knowing they shared a common origin. And for entertainment historians and industry professionals curious about the creative and business decisions behind one of television's most unlikely talent incubators.Welcome to the Club. And once in the Club... Always in the Club."Asked how she avoided some of the all too typical pitfalls of child stardom to become a serious, two-time Emmy-nominated actor, [Keri] Russell chalked it up to the unique environment of the All-New Mickey Mouse Club." - PEOPLE9.75 x 12 COFFEE TABLE BOOKVolume 2: The Party Phenomenon (Sample)6 x 9 HARDCOVER / PAPERBACK / eBOOK+PDFVolume 2: The Party PhenomenonWith a purchase of ANY edition of the book (Master Digital Archive, Hardcover, Paperback, or Coffee Table), you'll get a code to rent the 30th anniversary concert film FREE. We'll email you a link at purchase.Always in the Club is an independently produced work of entertainment journalism and oral history. Not affiliated with or endorsed by The Walt Disney Company.