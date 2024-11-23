Always In The Club Foundation
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Always In The Club Foundation

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Always In The Club Foundation

Our mission

We empower youth through transformative mentorship and arts education while working to build stronger communities and a sustainable future through our MMC'89 Initiative. We also celebrate the legacy of the '90s All-New Mickey Mouse Club.
Past events
Past events
Open Bar | VIP Cabana Poolside Party
Event
Open Bar | VIP Cabana Poolside Party
Nov 23, 11:00 - 5:00 PM PST
3700 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89103
#MMC35 x VEGAS
Event
#MMC35 x VEGAS
Oct 25, 6:00 PM - Oct 26, 4:30 PM PDT
4000 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89103
Backyard BBQ Party (Free Food + Cocktails)
Event
Backyard BBQ Party (Free Food + Cocktails)
Sep 15, 5:00 - 10:00 PM EDT
TO BE ANNOUNCED
AITC's VIP Karaoke & Pizza Meetup @ Halifax - Hosted by JENNIFER McGILL
Event
AITC's VIP Karaoke & Pizza Meetup @ Halifax - Hosted by JENNIFER McGILL
Sep 13, 8:00 - 11:00 PM EDT
615 S Yonge St, Ormond Beach, FL 32174, USA
Destination: Disney Imagination Campus @ Walt Disney World
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Destination: Disney Imagination Campus @ Walt Disney World
Aug 16, 8:00 AM - Aug 17, 11:00 PM EDT
Florida, USA
After-Party | "Why? Because It's Christmas" in Nashville
Event
After-Party | "Why? Because It's Christmas" in Nashville
Dec 10, 3:00 - 6:00 PM CST
429B Houston St, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
More ways to support us
Always In The Club: The True Story of the 'All New' Mickey Mouse Club (Limited Available)
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Always In The Club: The True Story of the 'All New' Mickey Mouse Club (Limited Available)
‼️ LIMITED COPIES AVAILABLE - Only a handful remain from our print overrunOnce these specially-made commemorative Limited Editions are gone... they're gone. We won't be releasing the MUCH smaller mass market Trade Editions (without bonus materials and many of the photos) until this Summer 2026 (or possibly 2027).STREAM THE PARTY REUNION CONCERT FILM - With purchase of ANY edition of the bookWATCH TONY LUCCA LIVE AT HOUSE OF BLUES - With Purchase of eBook or Coffee Table BookSee FAQs on pricing and moreBefore the pop explosions, the platinum albums, and the blockbuster films of the late 1990s... a group of young performers gathered at a soundstage in Orlando, Florida, for a children's variety show that would quietly change the entertainment industry. This is the exclusive inside story of the show that helped build the Disney Channel and launched a generation of legends.Drawing on interviews with more than 60 cast and crew members, never-before-seen behind-the-scenes photos, and hundreds of fan-submitted memories, Always in the Club is the definitive account of the 1989-1996 series: the creative risks, the family-like bonds, the behind-the-scenes battles, and the show's remarkable, improbable legacy.Volume 1: Where It All Began (Seasons 1-3) chronicles the show's chaotic birth and magical early years, from an ambitious network's initial vision through the formation of what cast members would call "the MMC family."Volume 2: The Party Phenomenon spotlights the rise of The Party, the pop group composed of cast members who carried the show's energy beyond the screen and into the early '90s pop spotlight.Volume 3: Transformation & Legacy (Seasons 4-7) covers the show's evolution and ultimate fate: the format experiments, the rotating cast, the creative tensions, and the surprising cancellation. It concludes with the extraordinary aftermath, tracing how a cancelled children's show produced some of the most significant pop culture figures of a generation and established practices that continue to shape youth entertainment today.Bonus Materials: Personal Stories From "The Fans Who Made It Matter" expands on the fan memories and includes the first-ever complete episode guide of all seven seasons.This book is for the fans who rushed home after school to watch their premium cable treasure. For the millions who discovered these performers later, never knowing they shared a common origin. And for entertainment historians and industry professionals curious about the creative and business decisions behind one of television's most unlikely talent incubators.Welcome to the Club. And once in the Club... Always in the Club."Asked how she avoided some of the all too typical pitfalls of child stardom to become a serious, two-time Emmy-nominated actor, [Keri] Russell chalked it up to the unique environment of the All-New Mickey Mouse Club." - PEOPLE9.75 x 12 COFFEE TABLE BOOKVolume 2: The Party Phenomenon (Sample)6 x 9 HARDCOVER / PAPERBACK / eBOOK+PDFVolume 2: The Party PhenomenonWith a purchase of ANY edition of the book (Master Digital Archive, Hardcover, Paperback, or Coffee Table), you'll get a code to rent the 30th anniversary concert film FREE. We'll email you a link at purchase.Always in the Club is an independently produced work of entertainment journalism and oral history. Not affiliated with or endorsed by The Walt Disney Company.
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My Favorite 'Teer by RICKY LUNA
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My Favorite 'Teer by RICKY LUNA
**FREE SHIPPING + TAXES INCLUDED**Help us celebrate #MMC35 by shopping your favorite 'Teer" designed by RICKY LUNA himself! Shop your favorite 'Teer T-shirt, button, or magnet featuring: Ricky, Tony, Tasha, Mylin, Roque, Lindsey, Chasen, Damon, Albert, Jennifer, Dale, or Rhona... or collect them all! You can specify sizes at check-out. Your purchases support our youth arts education and mentoring programs.Picture Frame/ButtonsMagnets
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Donate to help Mouseketeers make a difference
Donation
Donate to help Mouseketeers make a difference
Your donation helps Mouseketeers support those who need it most. Always In The Club Foundation is inspired by the themes and social impact efforts of the 90's "All New" Mickey Mouse Club. Reunited Mouseketeers and more than 10,000 long-time fans of the show helped launch AITCF to help those who need it most through projects, programs, and outreach campaigns featuring cast members of the now iconic show.More than a variety show, the Mickey Mouse Club was a world-class performing arts academy. Inspired by the support they received from Disney, Mouseketeers are helping Always In The Club Foundation expand its youth arts education & mentoring programs. Your contribution directly helps this effort.OUR HISTORYThrough our MMC'89 Initiative, Always in the Club Foundation has supported dozens of other non-profits in raising more than $4.5 million to provide cost-free vacations to Disney World for critically ill children, groceries for families facing financial hardships, and to support victims of domestic abuse, among other important causes.During the COVID-19 pandemic, we worked to provide food and critical assistance to families throughout the country. In these efforts, we were part of campaigns that raised millions of dollars and provided over 14 million pieces of personal protective equipment to frontline healthcare workers.AITCF now focuses most of its efforts on youth mentoring and arts education, with experiential learning trips at Disney Imagination Campus and other mentoring activities. AITCF is an exempt organization as described in Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, EIN #85-4015614. Your contribution is tax deductible to the fullest extent of the law. Learn more about our philanthropic efforts at www.AlwaysInTheClub.orgYou can learn more about everything the Mouseketeers are up to by visiting our main website: www.MickeyMouseClubReunion.comFLORIDA RESIDENTS: A COPY OF THE OFFICIAL REGISTRATION AND FINANCIAL INFORMATION MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE DIVISION OF CONSUMER SERVICES BY CALLING TOLL-FREE (800-435- 7352) WITHIN THE STATE. REGISTRATION DOES NOT IMPLY ENDORSEMENT, APPROVAL, OR RECOMMENDATION BY THE STATE.
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Our website

https://www.alwaysintheclub.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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