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Anderson Athletic Booster Club

Our mission

Anderson Athletic Booster Club works to support AHS student-athletes and teams and to continually enhance Anderson athletic facilities, through events, community partnerships, membership and parent involvement.
Past events
Past events
Anderson Golf's Legacy Outing
Event
Anderson Golf's Legacy Outing
May 17, 1:00 - 6:00 PM EDT
1 Stillmeadow Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45245, USA
Anderson Legacy Links Raffle
Raffle
Anderson Legacy Links Raffle
Feb 26, 6:00 PM - May 17, 4:00 PM EDT
Custom
2026 PGA Contest
May 5, 12:00 AM - May 13, 11:55 PM EDT
Custom
AHS Touchdown Club Mulch Sale
Mar 14, 12:00 AM - Apr 25, 12:00 PM EDT
Raptor Raffle 2026
Raffle
Raptor Raffle 2026
Feb 21, 12:00 AM - Mar 23, 11:59 PM EDT
Raptor Rally 2026
Event
Raptor Rally 2026
Feb 21, 7:00 - 11:00 PM EST
4450 Eastgate S Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45245, USA
More ways to support us
Summer Sports Camps
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Summer Sports Camps
We are excited to welcome students to Anderson High School's Summer Sports Camps! A separate form must be completed for each student attending camp.Please note: Grade Level refers to the grade the student will be entering for the 2026–2027 school year.All camps registrants must agree to Anderson Athletic Boosters Camp & Clinic waiver:Applicant must have their own insurance. AHS or any staff or volunteers will assume no responsibility for injuries (medical or dental) incurred while at these camps/clinics/events. In signing the application, parent/guardian assumes all and any medical risks. I, the undersigned parent/guardian, do hereby delegate to Anderson Camps/Clinics/Events, its employees and agents, the authority to seek, obtain and approve any medical care and treatment for the above-named minor, which, in their judgement is necessary for the health and well-being of said minor during attendance at the camps/clinics/events. Further, I agree to hold Anderson Camps/Clinics/Events, its employees and agents, harmless for any liability arising out of good-faith actions in seeking and obtaining medical care and treatment for the above-named minor. All costs incurred are the responsibility of the parent/guardian.
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Yard Signs, Decals & Magnets
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Yard Signs, Decals & Magnets
We have placed our FINAL order for the 2025-26 school year. Any orders placed after March 18, 2026 may not be delivered until we place our orders in mid-August.We have three order deadlines throughout the year.Fall: Aug 15thWinter: Nov 15thSpring: Mar 15thOrders will be submitted for production following these deadlines; expected delivery is 10-14 business days.Yard Signs can have up to three sports and full name.Decals and Magnets are limited to a single sport and either first or last name.All sports are available for order year round.An email will be sent when items are available for pick up in the athletic office.
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AHS + The Cincy Hat
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AHS + The Cincy Hat
The EXCLUSIVE Anderson + The Cincy Hat collab is here! Hats are in stock and ready for pick up; please allow 48 hours for us to prepare your order for pick up.
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Our website

https://www.andersonraptors.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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