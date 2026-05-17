Anderson Athletic Booster Club

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Summer Sports Camps

We are excited to welcome students to Anderson High School's Summer Sports Camps! A separate form must be completed for each student attending camp.Please note: Grade Level refers to the grade the student will be entering for the 2026–2027 school year.All camps registrants must agree to Anderson Athletic Boosters Camp & Clinic waiver:Applicant must have their own insurance. AHS or any staff or volunteers will assume no responsibility for injuries (medical or dental) incurred while at these camps/clinics/events. In signing the application, parent/guardian assumes all and any medical risks. I, the undersigned parent/guardian, do hereby delegate to Anderson Camps/Clinics/Events, its employees and agents, the authority to seek, obtain and approve any medical care and treatment for the above-named minor, which, in their judgement is necessary for the health and well-being of said minor during attendance at the camps/clinics/events. Further, I agree to hold Anderson Camps/Clinics/Events, its employees and agents, harmless for any liability arising out of good-faith actions in seeking and obtaining medical care and treatment for the above-named minor. All costs incurred are the responsibility of the parent/guardian.