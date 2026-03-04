Hosted by

Anderson Athletic Booster Club

About this event

AHS Touchdown Club Mulch Sale

Premium Ravenwood (per bag) item
Premium Ravenwood (per bag)
$5.75

Triple shredded, black dyed


Bag quantities 1-100

**If your order total is for 115 bags, order 100 here and continue your order for the additional 15 bags alone.

Premium Ravenwood (cont’d) item
Premium Ravenwood (cont’d)
$5.75

Bag quantities 101-200


**If total order is for 115 bags, order 15 bags here

Premium Cypress (per bag) item
Premium Cypress (per bag)
$5.75

Orange in color


Bag quantities 1-100

**If your order total is for 115 bags, order 100 here and continue your order for the additional 15 bags alone.


Premium Cypress (cont’d) item
Premium Cypress (cont’d)
$5.75

Bag quantities 101-200


**If total order is for 115 bags, order 15 bags here.


Hardwood Gold (per bag) item
Hardwood Gold (per bag)
$5.75

Triple shredded, brown in color


Bag quantities 1-100

**If your order total is for 115 bags, order 100 here and continue your order for the additional 15 bags alone.


Hardwood Gold (cont’d) item
Hardwood Gold (cont’d)
$5.75

Bag quantities 1-100


**If total order is for 115 bags, order 15 bags here.

Pine Straw (per bale) item
Pine Straw (per bale)
$12

Bale quantities 1-100


**If your order total is for 115 bales, order 100 here and continue your order for the additional 15 bales below.

Pine Straw (cont’d) item
Pine Straw (cont’d)
$12

Bale quantities 101-200


**If total order is for 115 bales, order 15 bales here.

Donation to Touchdown Club
Pay what you can

If you would like to make a donation directly to Touchdown Club, enter the amount of your donation.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!