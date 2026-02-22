Apoyemos el Espanol Inc
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Apoyemos el Espanol Inc

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Apoyemos el Espanol Inc

Our mission

Apoyemos Al Español Inc promotes bilingual education and cultural immersion for students. They support Spanish language programs, fostering community connections and enhancing educational opportunities for children in their local schools.
Events
Events
Apoyemos End of Year Picnic
Event
Apoyemos End of Year Picnic
May 31, 4:00 - 6:00 PM PDT
SW Old Orchard Rd, Portland, OR 97201, USA
Get your tickets

Our website

https://apoyemosk12.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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