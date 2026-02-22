Apoyemos el Espanol Inc
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Apoyemos el Espanol Inc
Our mission
Apoyemos Al Español Inc promotes bilingual education and cultural immersion for students. They support Spanish language programs, fostering community connections and enhancing educational opportunities for children in their local schools.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
Apoyemos End of Year Picnic
May 31, 4:00 - 6:00 PM PDT
SW Old Orchard Rd, Portland, OR 97201, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://apoyemosk12.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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