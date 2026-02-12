Encanto Movie Night at Ainsworth

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About this event
$
Ticket includes entrance to movie night, dinner, and popcorn. Dinner will be Costco's finest cheese pizza, carrots, cuties, & ice cream bar. Please bring your own waterbottle!
This allows a Teacher or Intern to attend free of charge!
This allows a family of 4 to attend free of charge. We are connecting with Ainsworth counselors to make sure ALL families feel invited and welcome.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!