Austin Young Lawyers Association Foundation
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Austin Young Lawyers Association Foundation

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Austin Young Lawyers Association Foundation

Our mission

The Austin Young Lawyers Association Foundation empowers young lawyers through community service, legal education, and support for local nonprofits, fostering leadership and advocacy to enhance the legal profession and serve the Austin community.
Past events
Past events
AYLA Palooza
Event
AYLA Palooza
May 16, 10:00 - 2:00 PM CDT
712 W 16th St, Austin, TX 78701, USA

Our website

https://www.ayla.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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