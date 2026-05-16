Austin Young Lawyers Association Foundation
Subscribe
Austin Young Lawyers Association Foundation
Our mission
The Austin Young Lawyers Association Foundation empowers young lawyers through community service, legal education, and support for local nonprofits, fostering leadership and advocacy to enhance the legal profession and serve the Austin community.
Past events
Past events
Event
AYLA Palooza
May 16, 10:00 - 2:00 PM CDT
712 W 16th St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
Our website
https://www.ayla.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
Powered by