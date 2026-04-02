Austin Young Lawyers Association Foundation

Hosted by

Austin Young Lawyers Association Foundation

About this event

AYLA Palooza

1100 Cumberland Rd

Austin, TX 78704, USA

Adult Participant
$50

For full-participants in day of games.

Adult General Admission
$30

For spectators and those there to support.

Kids 13+ Participant
$25

For child participants in day of games.

Kids 13+ GA
$15

For spectators and those there to support.

Kids 12 & Under
Free
Hall of Fame Sponsor
$8,000

Charitable giving receipt to follow. Please see more details for tier information.

Gold Sponsor
$5,000

Charitable giving receipt to follow. Please see more details for tier information.

Silver Sponsor
$3,500

Charitable giving receipt to follow. Please see more details for tier information.

Bronze
$1,000

Charitable giving receipt to follow. Please see more details for tier information.

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