Batesville Music Boosters Inc

Celebrate your musician with a Spring Shout-out 🎵 Share a favorite memory, inside joke, proud moment 🎓, or any personal message, and we’ll make sure your student or senior feels seen and appreciated this spring.Your shout-out will appear in the Spring concert program. Senior (12th grade only) Shout-outs will be 1/4 program sheet and can include up to 50 characters and 1 picture. $20Student (9th - 11th grade) Shout-outs will be 1/8 program sheet and can include up to 20 characters and 1 picture. $10Fill in the information, make your payment, and then email your picture to [email protected]
. PICTURE REQUIREMENTS:Pictures should be high resolution.Pictures should be in portrait or square orientation.All Shout-outs will be printed in black and white. Pictures with light backgrounds will print best. Batesville Music Boosters retains the right to refuse to print a picture if it contains content that is not appropriate.ALL SHOUT-OUTS DUE BY MAY 8. NO LATE SUBMISSIONS ACCEPTED.Your purchase of a shout-out not only commemorates the hard work of your musician, but all proceeds support the Batesville Music Boosters which provide student grants, uniform funding for each student, staffing costs, and learning opportunities for our students.