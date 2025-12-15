Batesville Music Boosters Inc
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Batesville Music Boosters Inc

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Batesville Music Boosters Inc

Our mission

Batesville Music Boosters Inc supports and enhances music education for local students through fundraising and community engagement, ensuring access to quality music programs and fostering a love for music in the Batesville community.
Events
Events
Bravo Awards 2026
Event
Bravo Awards 2026
May 29, 5:30 - 8:15 PM EDT
1 Bulldog Blvd W, Batesville, IN 47006, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Batesville Music Boosters Sponsorship
Membership
Batesville Music Boosters Sponsorship
Thank you so much for supporting our musicians. Your donation helps our music program thrive and supports our music camps, honor events, individual grants (for students with financial need), uniforms, and much more.
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Holiday Ornament 2025
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Holiday Ornament 2025
Celebrate the joy of music with our 2025 "Star of Wonder" ornament crafted locally by Tim Weberding Woodworking. 🎶 This unique keepsake not only adorns your home but also supports the Batesville Music Boosters in enhancing our local students' music education.
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Spring Student and Senior Shout-outs
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Spring Student and Senior Shout-outs
Celebrate your musician with a Spring Shout-out 🎵 Share a favorite memory, inside joke, proud moment 🎓, or any personal message, and we’ll make sure your student or senior feels seen and appreciated this spring.Your shout-out will appear in the Spring concert program. Senior (12th grade only) Shout-outs will be 1/4 program sheet and can include up to 50 characters and 1 picture. $20Student (9th - 11th grade) Shout-outs will be 1/8 program sheet and can include up to 20 characters and 1 picture. $10Fill in the information, make your payment, and then email your picture to [email protected]. PICTURE REQUIREMENTS:Pictures should be high resolution.Pictures should be in portrait or square orientation.All Shout-outs will be printed in black and white. Pictures with light backgrounds will print best. Batesville Music Boosters retains the right to refuse to print a picture if it contains content that is not appropriate.ALL SHOUT-OUTS DUE BY MAY 8. NO LATE SUBMISSIONS ACCEPTED.Your purchase of a shout-out not only commemorates the hard work of your musician, but all proceeds support the Batesville Music Boosters which provide student grants, uniform funding for each student, staffing costs, and learning opportunities for our students.
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Our website

https://sites.google.com/view/batesvillemusicboosters/home

Contact information

[email protected]
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