B.E. Strong 716
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Our mission
B.E. Strong 716 empowers the community by providing support and resources to those in need. Through events and fundraising, they foster generosity and connection, aiming to strengthen the 716 area and uplift its residents.
Past events
Past events
Event
Kentucky “Derby-Licious” Fundraiser
May 2, 4:30 - 8:30 PM EDT
339 E 4th St, New York, NY 10009, USA
Raffle
STEAK & SHRIMP RAFFLE
Mar 27, 10:00 AM - May 2, 7:10 PM EDT
Our website
https://bestrong716.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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