Kentucky “Derby-Licious” Fundraiser

About this event
Includes 1 ticket and the following:
• Name listed on event signage/program
• Social media thank-you
• Recognition as a community supporter
Includes:
• 2 complimentary event tickets
• Name/logo listed on event signage and program
• Social media recognition
• Recognition during the event
Our premier sponsorship level.
Includes:
• 4 complimentary event tickets
• Recognition as a Triple Crown Sponsor on event signage
• Name/logo featured on the event program and social media
• Recognition during the event program
• Our heartfelt gratitude for helping strengthen the community
Our highest level of sponsorship for the Derby-licious Fundraiser.
Includes:
• 6 complimentary event tickets
• Premier logo placement on event signage and promotional materials
• Recognition as a Presenting Sponsor on social media and event announcements
• Special recognition during the event program
• Opportunity to display a business sign or promotional materials at the event
• Featured as a lead supporter of B.E. Strong 716
$
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