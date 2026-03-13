B.E. Strong 716

Hosted by

B.E. Strong 716

About this event

Kentucky “Derby-Licious” Fundraiser

339 E 4th St

New York, NY 10009, USA

General Admission
$50
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
🐎 Starting Gate Sponsor – $100
$100

🐎 Starting Gate Sponsor – $100

Includes 1 ticket and the following:
• Name listed on event signage/program
• Social media thank-you
• Recognition as a community supporter

🌹 Run for the Roses Sponsor – $300
$300

🌹 Run for the Roses Sponsor – $300

Includes:
2 complimentary event tickets
• Name/logo listed on event signage and program
• Social media recognition
• Recognition during the event

🏆 Triple Crown Sponsor – $500
$500

🏆 Triple Crown Sponsor – $500

Our premier sponsorship level.

Includes:
4 complimentary event tickets
• Recognition as a Triple Crown Sponsor on event signage
• Name/logo featured on the event program and social media
• Recognition during the event program
• Our heartfelt gratitude for helping strengthen the community

👑 Winner’s Circle Presenting Sponsor – $1,000+
$1,000

👑 Winner’s Circle Presenting Sponsor – $1,000+

Our highest level of sponsorship for the Derby-licious Fundraiser.

Includes:
6 complimentary event tickets
Premier logo placement on event signage and promotional materials
• Recognition as a Presenting Sponsor on social media and event announcements
Special recognition during the event program
• Opportunity to display a business sign or promotional materials at the event
• Featured as a lead supporter of B.E. Strong 716

Add a donation for B.E. Strong 716

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