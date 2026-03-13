Kentucky “Derby-Licious” Fundraiser

👑 Winner’s Circle Presenting Sponsor – $1,000+

Our highest level of sponsorship for the Derby-licious Fundraiser.

Includes:

• 6 complimentary event tickets

• Premier logo placement on event signage and promotional materials

• Recognition as a Presenting Sponsor on social media and event announcements

• Special recognition during the event program

• Opportunity to display a business sign or promotional materials at the event

• Featured as a lead supporter of B.E. Strong 716