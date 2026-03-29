Benevolent & Protective Order of Elks of the USA 339 Allegheny
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Benevolent & Protective Order of Elks of the USA 339 Allegheny
Our mission
The Benevolent & Protective Order of Elks 339 Allegheny fosters community spirit through charitable activities, supporting local initiatives, and preserving the historic Allegheny Elks Lodge as a vibrant hub for gatherings and events.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
Elks 125 Club (2026)
May 30, 6:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
400 Cedar Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15212, USA
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Our website
https://alleghenyelks339.weebly.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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