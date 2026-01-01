Black Womens Leadership Council Inc

Membership

2026 Membership Dues - Black Women's Leadership Council Inc's Memberships

BWLC Membership period is from January 1, 2026-December 31, 2026About BWLCThe Black Women’s Leadership Council (BWLC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and Xerox recognized independent employee resource group that exists to aid in achieving company diversity, inclusion, and belonging objectives. BWLC was started in 1986 by thirteen trailblazing black women in Xerox with the purpose of addressing the unique challenges that black women faced in the workplace while attempting to promote leadership and development opportunities at all ranks in the company.Mission StatementThe Black Women’s Leadership Council serves as a catalyst to advance professional development and address issues unique to Black women in the Xerox workplace. We work to forge partnerships with senior management that facilitate the hiring, retention, promotion and development of Black women while fulfilling Xerox’s business needs in the communities where we do business.Vision StatementOwn Our Own Destiny / Chart Our Own CourseBlack Women will be recognized and rewarded for their worth, knowledge, skills and successes.