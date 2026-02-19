Black Womens Leadership Council Inc

Hosted by

Black Womens Leadership Council Inc

About this event

Celebrating 40 Years of Black Women’s Leadership Council, Inc. at Sea

1100 SE 17th St

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316, USA

Summit Registration Fee
$75

Summit Registration Fee

Sponsor a BWLC Scholar
$1,500

You may sponsor a BWLC Scholar’s full experience—including air, land, and cruise expenses or or contribute any amount toward their participation using the "Add a donation for Black Womens Leadership Council Inc" below ticket purchases.

Sponsor - Ruby Level 1
$5,000

•       Donate (2) Conference registrations and cruise (Valued at $3,000)

•       One BWLC Foundation scholarship valued at $1500, awarded in your company’s name

•       Hosting Opportunities at BWLC activities

•       Inclusion of branded items in destination conference registration packet

Sponsor - Ruby Level II
$2,500

•       Donate (1) Conference registration and cruise (Valued at $1,500)

•       Contribution to (1) BWLC Foundation scholarship valued at $500, awarded in your company’s name

•       Hosting Opportunities at BWLC activities

•       Inclusion of branded items in destination Summit registration packet

Sponsor - Ruby Level III
$1,000

•       Funding to offset costs of 2026 40th Anniversary Summit (valued at $500)

•       One BWLC Foundation scholarship valued at $500, awarded in your company’s name

•       Inclusion of branded items in destination Summit registration packet

Sponsor - Ruby Level IV
$500

•       Funding to offset costs of 2026 40th Anniversary Summit

•       Hosting Opportunities at BWLC activities

•       Inclusion of branded items in destination Summit registration packet

Add a donation for Black Womens Leadership Council Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!