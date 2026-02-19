Celebrating 40 Years of Black Women’s Leadership Council, Inc. at Sea

Hosted by
About this event
Summit Registration Fee
You may sponsor a BWLC Scholar’s full experience—including air, land, and cruise expenses or or contribute any amount toward their participation using the "Add a donation for Black Womens Leadership Council Inc" below ticket purchases.
• Donate (2) Conference registrations and cruise (Valued at $3,000)
• One BWLC Foundation scholarship valued at $1500, awarded in your company’s name
• Hosting Opportunities at BWLC activities
• Inclusion of branded items in destination conference registration packet
• Donate (1) Conference registration and cruise (Valued at $1,500)
• Contribution to (1) BWLC Foundation scholarship valued at $500, awarded in your company’s name
• Hosting Opportunities at BWLC activities
• Inclusion of branded items in destination Summit registration packet
• Funding to offset costs of 2026 40th Anniversary Summit (valued at $500)
• One BWLC Foundation scholarship valued at $500, awarded in your company’s name
• Inclusion of branded items in destination Summit registration packet
• Funding to offset costs of 2026 40th Anniversary Summit
• Hosting Opportunities at BWLC activities
• Inclusion of branded items in destination Summit registration packet
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!