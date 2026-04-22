Blue Montgomery ~ DFC empowers communities through advocacy and support for local candidates, fostering civic engagement and promoting democratic values to create a positive impact in the 8th District and beyond.
Past events
Past events
Event
Meet Your Dem Neighbors
Apr 22, 9:30 - 11:00 AM CDT
27140 Glen Loch Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77381, USA
Custom
Preventing All Types of Workplace Harassment - Online Training
Feb 12, 4:00 PM - Mar 31, 8:00 PM CDT
Online Training
Event
Lefties on the Lake Meetup
Mar 8, 10:30 - 12:30 PM CDT
14343 Liberty St, Montgomery, TX 77356, USA
Event
Montgomery Lefties February Luncheon
Feb 26, 11:30 - 1:30 PM CST
922 Lake Front Cir, The Woodlands, TX 77380, USA
Event
Coffee / Happy Hour with David Gaston - Pct 62 Chair
Feb 18 - Feb 25 | 2 dates & times
Event
Dem Dames February Luncheon
Feb 19, 11:30 - 12:30 PM CST
922 Lake Front Cir, The Woodlands, TX 77380, USA
Auction
Red, White & True Blue Silent Auction
Dec 7, 5:15 PM CST
14343 Liberty St, Montgomery, TX 77356, USA
Event
Laura Jones Red, White & True Blue Support Event
Dec 6, 2:00 - 6:00 PM CST
14343 Liberty St, Montgomery, TX 77356, USA
Event
Bentwater Dems - August Meetup
Aug 23, 10:30 - 12:30 PM CDT
4 Broad Cove Dr, Montgomery, TX 77356, USA
Auction
Blue Montgomery ~ DFC - Silent Auction
Jul 31, 8:00 PM CDT
704 N Thompson St suite 158, Conroe, TX 77301, USA
Event
1st ANNUAL MOCO LEFTIES INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION
Jul 4, 12:00 - 10:00 PM CDT
14968 TX-105, Montgomery, TX 77356, USA
Event
No Kings Protest - Saturday - June 14th
Jun 14, 10:00 - 4:00 PM CDT
704 N Thompson St, Suite 158, Conroe, TX 77301, USA
Event
Bentwater Dems - June Meetup
Jun 14, 10:30 - 12:30 PM CDT
4 Broad Cove Dr, Montgomery, TX 77356, USA
Event
Montgomery Lefties Meetup
May 3, 10:00 - 12:30 PM CDT
100 April Park Dr, Montgomery, TX 77356, USA
Event
Dem Dames April Luncheon
Apr 24, 11:30 - 1:30 PM CDT
27800 Interstate 45 N, Conroe, TX 77385, USA
Event
Dem Dudes April Kick-Off Luncheon
Apr 24, 11:30 - 1:30 PM CDT
27800 Interstate 45 N, Conroe, TX 77385, USA
Event
Willkommen Bentwater Democrats
Apr 12, 10:30 - 12:30 PM CDT
253 Camden Hills Dr, Montgomery, TX 77356, USA
Event
Super Protest Sign-O-Rama
Mar 29, 9:00 - 2:00 PM CDT
704 N Thompson St suite 158, Conroe, TX 77301, USA
Custom
Disney's NEW Snow White Movie at The Grand, Conroe & Lunch at Paulette Cafe
Mar 22, 11:30 - 4:00 PM CDT
Paulette Cafe - 406 N Thompson St, Conroe, TX 77301, USA
Event
Dem Dames March Luncheon
Mar 15, 11:30 - 1:30 PM CDT
922 Lake Front Cir, The Woodlands, TX 77380, USA
Event
Bonjour Bentwater Dems - 2nd Saturday Social
Mar 8, 10:30 - 12:30 PM CST
4 Broad Cove Dr, Montgomery, TX 77356, USA
Event
Dem Dames Luncheon
Feb 27, 11:30 - 1:00 PM CST
406 N Thompson St, Conroe, TX 77301
Event
Dem Dames February Luncheon
Feb 27, 11:30 - 1:00 PM CST
406 N Thompson St, Conroe, TX 77301
Event
WICKED Pre-Screen -Xscape Theater on 1488
Nov 20, 7:00 - 10:00 PM CST
16051 Old Conroe Rd, Conroe, TX 77384
Event
Find Your People - Building & Supporting Community for 2025 & Beyond - Village Books Meetup
Nov 14, 6:00 - 8:30 PM CST
9955 Woodlands Pkwy Suite F, The Woodlands, TX 77382