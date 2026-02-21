Lefties on the Lake Meetup

A great breakfast and good times with like-minded folks. The restaurant provides a lovely brunch, or you can order a-la-carte at very reasonable prices at the venue. There is no cost to attend.





Blue Montgomery-DFC organizes these events, works to improve our Dem Contact lists for all MoCo precincts, provides local office spaces throughout MoCo where volunteers can work and hold small meeting and events, AND supports Dem events throughout Montgomery Country. We would appreciate your thoughtful donation to help support us in our efforts to grow our community, improve voter turnout, and get more blue candidates on our ballots.