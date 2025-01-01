BNL BOYS SOCCER BOOSTER CLUB

Membership

BNL Boys Soccer Sponsorship

Join as a sponsor of the BNL Soccer Booster Club and help grow our team! Your support funds items such as new equipment, travel, training, and team meals—directly fueling player development and program expansion. Sponsorship levels offer great visibility through field banners, programs, and social media shoutouts. Every dollar stays local and makes a real difference for our athletes and community. Partner with us to build stronger players and a stronger BNL soccer program!