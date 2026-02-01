BNL BOYS SOCCER BOOSTER CLUB

About the memberships

BNL Boys Soccer Sponsorship

Blue Level
$150

Blue Level includes social media spotlight, "proud supporter" display sticker, recognition on game program, and recognition on team website.

Red Level
$500

Red Level includes ALL Blue Level Benefits Plus: 8x4 ft banner with logo and business info on BNL Soccer Field fence, media use of team picture with sponsor banner, and website ad with logo and link.

Star Level
$1,000

Star Level include ALL Red and Blue Level Benefits Plus: 1 free game sponsorship, 1 free half-time sponsorship, 2 free admissions to all home soccer games, 2 free concession items at all home games, and team autographed jersey.

