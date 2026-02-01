BNL Boys Soccer Sponsorship

Offered by
About the memberships
Blue Level includes social media spotlight, "proud supporter" display sticker, recognition on game program, and recognition on team website.
Red Level includes ALL Blue Level Benefits Plus: 8x4 ft banner with logo and business info on BNL Soccer Field fence, media use of team picture with sponsor banner, and website ad with logo and link.
Star Level include ALL Red and Blue Level Benefits Plus: 1 free game sponsorship, 1 free half-time sponsorship, 2 free admissions to all home soccer games, 2 free concession items at all home games, and team autographed jersey.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!