Breaking Barriers with Assistive Technology

Breaking Barriers with Assistive Technology

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Our mission

Breaking Barriers with Assistive Technology empowers individuals with disabilities by providing access to innovative assistive technologies, fostering independence and enhancing quality of life through tailored solutions and support.
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Past events
Auction
Walk for Words 5k 2026 Silent Auction
Apr 22, 12:00 AM CDT
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Walk for Words 5k 2026 Silent Auction
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Walk for Words 5k 2026 Silent Auction
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Walk for Words 5k 2026 Silent Auction
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Walk for Words 5k 2026 Silent Auction
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Walk for Words 5k 2026 Silent Auction
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Walk for Words 5k 2026 Silent Auction
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Our website

https://www.breakingbarrierswithat.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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