Breaking Barriers with Assistive Technology
Subscribe
Donate
Our mission
Breaking Barriers with Assistive Technology empowers individuals with disabilities by providing access to innovative assistive technologies, fostering independence and enhancing quality of life through tailored solutions and support.
Past events
Past events
Auction
Walk for Words 5k 2026 Silent Auction
Apr 22, 12:00 AM CDT
More ways to support us
Custom
Walk for Words 5k 2026 Silent Auction
Learn more
Custom
Walk for Words 5k 2026 Silent Auction
Learn more
Custom
Walk for Words 5k 2026 Silent Auction
Learn more
Our website
https://www.breakingbarrierswithat.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
Powered by