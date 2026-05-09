Broadway On Tour
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Broadway On Tour

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Broadway On Tour

Our mission

We bring affordable live theatre to Orange County families, giving young performers a place to grow, train at a high level, and be part of inclusive productions that reflect and celebrate our diverse community.
Past events
Past events
Tap Masterclass
Event
Tap Masterclass
May 9, 9:00 - 12:30 PM PDT
1010 N Main St, Santa Ana, CA 92701, USA
Audition Workshop
Event
Audition Workshop
Feb 16, 6:00 - 9:15 PM PST
825 N Broadway, Santa Ana, CA 92701, USA
Dance Masterclass
Event
Dance Masterclass
Jan 31, 9:00 - 12:30 PM PST
825 N Broadway, Santa Ana, CA 92701, USA
More ways to support us
2026 Spring Show - Matilda
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2026 Spring Show - Matilda
Welcome, families of our Matilda cast!This is the place to take care of participation fees for your performer and to grab some performer-exclusive Matilda merchandise, available only to cast members and their families.Participation fees help cover the behind-the-scenes magic that brings Matilda to life, and merchandise items are created especially for this production—so quantities are limited and ordering will close by the listed deadline.Please review the options below before submitting payment. If you have more than one performer in the show, please add all fees & products in one form.Thank you for being part of our Matilda family and for supporting a truly magical production. We can’t wait to see these brilliant young performers shine!A quick heads-up about payments: we use Zeffy to process registrations. Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution to support their platform, but it’s entirely up to you—you’re always welcome to set it to $0, and the full amount will still go straight to our program.
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Matilda - Program Advertisements
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Matilda - Program Advertisements
Broadway On Tour (BOT) is a nonprofit youth musical theatre organization based in Orange County, California. Since 1989, we've provided young performers ages 6–18 with the opportunity to train and shine in fully produced, professionally staged musicalsThis spring, we're proud to present Matilda the Musical — the Tony Award-winning show based on Roald Dahl's beloved story of a girl with extraordinary gifts and an unbreakable will. Our talented cast has been working hard, and we can't wait to share the show with you.As part of the production, we're putting together an official Matilda program — a keepsake for cast, families, and audience members to treasure long after the curtain falls. You're invited to be part of it by purchasing a dedicated ad space to promote your business to an audience of theatre-loving families across Orange County.Use the fields on this form to purchase your advertisement. For questions, text 510-701-3171 or email [email protected] you for supporting Broadway On Tour!A quick heads-up about payments: we use Zeffy to process registrations. Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution to support their platform, but it’s entirely up to you—you’re always welcome to set it to $0, and the full amount will still go straight to our program.
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Matilda - Concessions
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Matilda - Concessions
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Our website

https://broadwayontour.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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