Broadway On Tour

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2026 Spring Show - Matilda

Welcome, families of our Matilda cast!This is the place to take care of participation fees for your performer and to grab some performer-exclusive Matilda merchandise, available only to cast members and their families.Participation fees help cover the behind-the-scenes magic that brings Matilda to life, and merchandise items are created especially for this production—so quantities are limited and ordering will close by the listed deadline.Please review the options below before submitting payment. If you have more than one performer in the show, please add all fees & products in one form.Thank you for being part of our Matilda family and for supporting a truly magical production. We can’t wait to see these brilliant young performers shine!A quick heads-up about payments: we use Zeffy to process registrations. Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution to support their platform, but it’s entirely up to you—you’re always welcome to set it to $0, and the full amount will still go straight to our program.