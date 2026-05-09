Broadway On Tour (BOT) is a nonprofit youth musical theatre organization based in Orange County, California. Since 1989, we've provided young performers ages 6–18 with the opportunity to train and shine in fully produced, professionally staged musicalsThis spring, we're proud to present Matilda the Musical — the Tony Award-winning show based on Roald Dahl's beloved story of a girl with extraordinary gifts and an unbreakable will. Our talented cast has been working hard, and we can't wait to share the show with you.As part of the production, we're putting together an official Matilda program — a keepsake for cast, families, and audience members to treasure long after the curtain falls. You're invited to be part of it by purchasing a dedicated ad space to promote your business to an audience of theatre-loving families across Orange County.Use the fields on this form to purchase your advertisement. For questions, text 510-701-3171 or email [email protected]
you for supporting Broadway On Tour!A quick heads-up about payments: we use Zeffy to process registrations. Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution to support their platform, but it’s entirely up to you—you’re always welcome to set it to $0, and the full amount will still go straight to our program.