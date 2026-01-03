Dance Masterclass

About this event
This beginner dance class is designed for students with little to no experience, focusing on basic technique, musicality, and confidence in a fun, supportive environment. We’ll move at a steady pace, break things down clearly, and build skills step-by-step so everyone can feel successful.
This class is for dancers who already have a basic foundation and are ready to build more strength, coordination, and performance quality. We’ll learn more detailed choreography, focus on cleaner technique, and challenge students while keeping the class upbeat, age-appropriate, and encouraging.
