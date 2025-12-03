Brothers Sisters Of Our Military Adventures
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Brothers Sisters Of Our Military Adventures

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Brothers Sisters Of Our Military Adventures

Our mission

B.O.O.M. Adventures empowers veterans & first responders through outdoor adventures, fostering community and resilience. They provide unique experiences that strengthen bonds and support mental well-being for service members and their loved ones.
Events
Events
30 Guns in 30 Days Raffle - Sponsored by B.O.O.M. Adventures.
Raffle
30 Guns in 30 Days Raffle - Sponsored by B.O.O.M. Adventures.
Dec 3, 12:00 AM - Dec 30, 11:55 PM CST
View raffle
More ways to support us
Brothers - Sisters of Our Military Adventures Land Purchase Campaign
Donation
Brothers - Sisters of Our Military Adventures Land Purchase Campaign
$11,900 of $100,000 goal
Donate today
Brothers Sisters Of Our Military Adventures Email Club Membership
Membership
Brothers Sisters Of Our Military Adventures Email Club Membership
Join our email club and get all the latest news on events, campaigns, and behind the scenes stuff.
View membership
B.O.O.M. ADVENTURES GENERAL DONATION SITE
Donation
B.O.O.M. ADVENTURES GENERAL DONATION SITE
This is our General Donations Site. Your gift helps veterans and first responders living with, among other conditions: physical injuries, PTSD, TBI, and survivor’s guilt step into the quiet of the outdoors and onto the water. Every trip includes lodging, meals, and gear at no cost to them.In addition to our hunting and fishing adventures, we sponsor 16 other events that honor, commemorate, or celebrate our Heroes.By donating, you stand beside those who’ve served—creating safe, outdoor adventures where they can breathe easier, share stories, and find steady ground again.As an all volunteer organization, all of the money donated is used in direct support of the mission. As a 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization 100% of your donation is tax deductible to the extent provided by law. (EIN 81-2967415).
Donate today

Our website

https://www.boomadventures.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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