Brothers Sisters Of Our Military Adventures

Donation

B.O.O.M. ADVENTURES GENERAL DONATION SITE

This is our General Donations Site. Your gift helps veterans and first responders living with, among other conditions: physical injuries, PTSD, TBI, and survivor’s guilt step into the quiet of the outdoors and onto the water. Every trip includes lodging, meals, and gear at no cost to them.In addition to our hunting and fishing adventures, we sponsor 16 other events that honor, commemorate, or celebrate our Heroes.By donating, you stand beside those who’ve served—creating safe, outdoor adventures where they can breathe easier, share stories, and find steady ground again.As an all volunteer organization, all of the money donated is used in direct support of the mission. As a 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization 100% of your donation is tax deductible to the extent provided by law. (EIN 81-2967415).